2020 October 6 14:30

President of FESCO introduced the new General Director of CPV and promised to meet with the port’s employees

Arkady Korosteljov, President of the FESCO Transportation Group , arrived in Vladivostok, where he held a meeting with the directors of the Group's companies and maritime organizations of the Far East. At the meeting he introduced the new General Director of Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV, part of the FESCO group) Roman Kukharukh and also announced his intention to meet the employees of CPV to improve the situation as soon as possible, FESCO says in a press release.

At the meeting Arkady Korosteljov noted that FESCO intends to develop CPV and maintain current social guarantees and payments to the workers, as well as to improve the interactions between various FESCO divisions to improve the financial performance of all companies of the Group. The President of FESCO, together with the new General Director of the port, are soon going to have a meeting with the representatives of the port's workers and to explain the reasons of removal of Zairbek Yusupov from his position of the General Director, and to discuss steps for improving the work process.

Roman Kukharukh, the new General Director of CPV, assured that, having the necessary experience and knowledge to manage the company, he will do everything in his power to further improve the port's material base, stabilize the situation with workers and lead the company into a stable operating mode.

Victor Vanyukov, Director of the Far Eastern Basin Branch of Rosmorport, spoke on behalf of the maritime community of the Far East, represented at the meeting by the heads of Rosmorrechflot, Rosmorport, the Administration of the seaports of Primorye Territory and the Eastern Arctic. He expressed his willingness for fruitful cooperation with the new head of CPV and the Group in the interests of the region and the shipping industry.