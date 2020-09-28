  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 28 16:37

    Atommash shipped Reactor Pressure Vessel for Turkey's first nuclear power plant

    The Atommash plant (part of the machine-engineering division of Rosatom - "Atomenergomash") manufactured and shipped the Reactor Pressure Vessel for the first power unit of the "Akkuyu" nuclear power plant under construction. According to the company’s statement, it took almost three years to manufacture the 330-ton Reactor pressure Vessel 12 meters long. A month earlier, four Steam Generators left the plant for the construction site of the "Akkuyu" NPP - the first nuclear power plant in Turkey. Thus, to date, the company has shipped all the most important large-sized equipment of the primary circuit of the reactor for the "Akkuyu" Unit No. 1.

    In total, the NPP project in Turkey includes four power units with Russian reactors of the VVER-1200 type of generation 3+. The capacity of each power unit will be 1200 MW. The "Akkuyu" NPP is the first project in the global nuclear industry, implemented according to the Build-Own-Operate model - “Build-Own-Operate”.

    Transportation of items is a complex logistic operation. The Reactor Pressure Vessel for the "Akkuyu" NPP and two Steam Generators for the "Rooppur" NPP (Bangladesh) are currently being shipped. Three items with a total weight of over 1000 tons will be loaded onto road transporters and delivered to a specialized port-terminal of the Tsimlyansk reservoir. Trolleybus wires were being temporarily dismantled along the entire route. The equipment will be shipped to the customer's site by sea.

    According to Igor Kotov, Director General of JSC "AEM-technology", the shipment of the Reactor is one of the most important stages in the implementation of a unique project for the construction of the first nuclear power plant in the Republic of Turkey. “Today we are completing the process of shipment of key large-sized equipment for the first unit of the "Akkuyu" NPP and are moving on to the active stage of the manufacture of equipment for the second unit. It should be noted that in the difficult conditions of the current year, Atommash was able to improve and maintain a high rate of manufacture, ensure all the necessary parameters of quality and safety of items, precisely fulfilling contractual obligations. Let me remind you that in 2020, the anniversary year for the industry, the company will manufacture 3 reactor plants, 17 steam generators - a record figure for the entire existence of the company. It is safe to say that the modern Atommash proves the absolute process leadership of the Russian nuclear engineering industry, "Igor Kotov noted.

    Manufacture of the Reactor Facility is a unique high-tech professional skill that only a few countries in the world possess. JSC "AEM-technology", which is a part of the machine-engineering division of Rosatom, is the only company in Russia that manufactures a complete set of nuclear steam generating facilities (NPPU) for NPPs. The production facilities of the Atommash plant allow manufacturing up to four sets of equipment per year.

    It is planned that after commissioning the "Akkuyu" NPP will generate about 35 billion kWh per year. The plant will cover up to 10% of the electricity needs of the Republic of Turkey. After the commissioning of all four units, the volume of electricity generated by the "Akkuyu" NPP will be sufficient to provide for about 90% of electricity to such a large city as Istanbul.

    The "Akkuyu" NPP complies with all modern requirements of the world nuclear community, enshrined in the safety standards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the International Nuclear Safety Advisory Group, and the requirements of the Club of European Operating Organizations (EUR).

    Joint Stock Company "AEM-technology", founded in 2007 within the structure of JSC "Atomenergomash", the machine-engineering division of the State Nuclear Atomic Corporation "Rosatom", is currently one of the leading Russian companies in the field of power engineering, the manufacturer of the main set of equipment for the reactor hall of nuclear power plants.

    JSC "Atomenergomash" is a machine-engineering division of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, the largest power machine-engineering company in Russia in terms of manufacture and revenue. The holding company is a complete supplier of equipment for the reactor hall and the turbine hall of all Russian-designed NPPs under construction, a manufacturer of equipment for LNG projects, waste-to-energy plants, a developer and supplier of integrated solutions for energy enterprises, the oil and gas complex, shipbuilding and other industries. Our technologies and equipment ensure the operation of about 15% of nuclear power plants in the world and 40% of thermal power plants in the Russian Federation and the CIS countries. The company unites leading research, engineering and manufacturing enterprises in Russia and abroad.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 September 28

18:57 Okeanis Eco Tankers announces one year VLCC time charter
18:27 Bumi Armada secures third FPSO project in India
18:07 Wilhelmsen and thyssenkrupp step-up collaboration, establishing 3D printing joint venture targeting the maritime industry
17:59 RF Government to allocate RUB 27.6 billion for construction of two scientific research ships
17:28 Port of Long Beach announces closure of traffic routes leading to the Gerald Desmond Bridge
17:05 Maersk Supply Service and Ørsted to test offshore charging buoy to reduce vessel emissions
17:02 Oboronlogistics completed Northern Delivery programme of 2020
16:56 UTLC ERA JLC and Belintertrans-Germany GmbH open joint end-to-end regular multimodal service from China to Western Europe
16:37 Atommash shipped Reactor Pressure Vessel for Turkey's first nuclear power plant
16:14 The digital transformation is accelerating, and insurers and underwriters must adapt, says IUMI
15:51 Ships of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet returned to their permanent locations after "Kavkaz-2020" maneuvers
15:29 New railway bridge over Kolar river put into operation in Murmansk Region
15:13 BIMCO to push for international guidelines for ship/shore communication at IMO
14:12 Submersible robot buries power cables for offshore wind farms 5.5 metres below seabed to the north of Maasvlakte
13:53 Moscow Exchange registered debut bond issue by FSUE "Rosmorport"
13:30 Blanket repair begins at Beloomut dam’s second section
13:12 Busan Port Authority concludes an agreement to establish a smart maintenance system for port facility
12:54 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 11,773 pmt
12:11 Abu Dhabi Ports acquires MICCO to become a leading provider of fully integrated supply chain logistics solutions
11:36 RF Government approves National Programme for Far East Development
11:13 Aker Solutions awarded subsea contract for Breidablikk
10:51 Hornsea Two monopile installation scheduled to start next month
10:21 Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Corporation launches non-self-propelled suction hopper dredger of Project 4395
09:52 Tallink suspends operation of Helsinki-Riga route until end of October
09:30 Tallink changes weekend operating schedule of Tallinn-Helsinki route shuttle vessel Star
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of September 25
08:48 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 28

2020 September 27

16:43 Milaha signs key deal with major oilfield services firm
15:31 RINA and SDARI: an innovative step towards 3D ship classification
14:28 Belfast Harbour is hosting an innovative study which could help change the way ports and harbours manage air quality
13:48 ABP invests £10 million to repair Swansea West Pier
12:49 Huntington Ingalls Industries restores drinking water, conducts steam testing during USS George Washington (CVN 73) refueling and complex overhaul
12:03 The Manor Endurance sets sail for her first charter
11:29 NYK and JMU introduce shipbuilding contract that guarantees propulsion in actual sea conditions

2020 September 26

15:52 Port Freeport enters partnership with CEMEX Servicios Logisticos and Union Pacific Railroad
14:32 Coast Guard rescue two mariners from disabled catamaran near Oahu
13:43 NAT orders two -2- Suezmax newbuildings in South Korea
12:38 JAXPORT CEO Green named one of Florida’s top business leaders for third year in a row
12:06 Northwest to Midwest: New rail service builds on NWSA’s intermodal growth
11:02 IUMI: Loss prevention remains a vital element in ensuring the insurability of maritime risk
10:53 Huntington Ingalls Industries breaks ground on unmanned systems center of excellence

2020 September 25

18:07 Tripartite agreement signed on establishing the FSRU terminal in the Bay of Gdansk
17:55 Baltic Fuel Company shipped first batch of bitumen
17:39 Scorpio Bulkers announces purchase of shares by Scorpio Services
17:34 Vessel “Razul Rza” sent to outer waters after the repair works
17:12 Metal Shark debuts 48-meter catamaran expedition vessel and introduces "Metal Shark Yachts" portfolio
16:51 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index rises significantly in September
16:19 OOCL's service update for Trans-Pacific trade
16:16 Representative office of Marinet opened in China
15:27 GTT signs a contract with the U.S. Dep't of Defense for the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
14:59 RFC held the second stage of the ecological marathon
14:31 Bunker prices are flat in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
14:05 Zvezda shipyard to build 10 gas tankers for Arctic LNG 2
13:42 Wärtsilä solutions meet challenging needs of Canadian Coast Guard vessel
13:18 Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput delivered Kamchatka fish to Saint-Petersburg
12:56 Competition for construction of two scientific research ships for Russian Federal Fisheries Agency to be announced in October
12:34 Royal Niestern Sander orders SCHOTTEL thrusters for world’s first shallow-draught ice-breaking W2W vessel
12:11 VEB.RF starts financing construction of ten gas tankers for Arctic LNG 2 project
11:29 LR awards Samsung Heavy Industries AiP for its ammonia-fuelled tanker
10:37 British Ports Association sets out spending review priorities