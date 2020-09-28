2020 September 28 13:53

Moscow Exchange registered debut bond issue by FSUE "Rosmorport"

On September 23, Moscow Exchange registered the issue of five-year exchange bonds of FSUE "Rosmorport" series 001P-01 and included the securities in the third level of the list of securities, Rosmorport says in a press release.

The issue is assigned registration number 4B02-01-00008-T-001Р.

The company plans to place bonds with a total par value of 4 billion rubles with semi-annual coupons and debt amortization as part of the exchange bonds program. The placement price is 100% of the face value. The bond placement is planned to be implemented in the first decade of October 2020. The placement is organized by Otkritie FC Bank and Alfa-Bank JSC.

Proceeds from securities placement will be used to finance the company's investment program, including infrastructure projects included in KPMI, and to support the fleet renewal program.