2020 September 28 13:12

Busan Port Authority concludes an agreement to establish a smart maintenance system for port facility

Busan Port Authority stated that it concluded an MOU to establish a smart maintenance system for port facilities with 4 relevant entities, including Busan Metropolitan city, the company said in its release.

For the MOU, 5 entities, including BPA, Korea Maritime & Oceans University (President Do Deok-hee), Busan Metropolitan City (Vice Mayor Park Sung-hoon), Dong-A University (President Lee Hae-woo), Busan Technopark (President Choi Jong-yeol), came together, with an aim to incorporate smart technologies into the maintenance of port facilities, in line with the government’s Digital New Deal Initiatives.

Based on the MOU, the 5 entities will work together to establish a data system for the smart maintenance of port facilities and to preemptively secure data usage basis that can be utilized for the maintenance of port facilities in the long run. BPA is planning to actively support in providing testbed for the port facility maintenance system, in establishing a foundation for the system adoption, and in cooperating for the promotion of the relevant systems.