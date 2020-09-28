2020 September 28 10:51

Hornsea Two monopile installation scheduled to start next month

Offshore works for what will become the world’s largest offshore wind farm are set to ramp up in the coming weeks. Ørsted’s Hornsea Two will surpass its predecessor Hornsea One by generating 1.4 GW of clean energy once complete in 2022, DEME said in its release.

Monopile works are due to commence at the wind farm location 89 km off the Yorkshire coast in the UK with DEME’s offshore installation vessel ‘Innovation’.

Besides the ‘Innovation’, ‘Pacific Orca’ will also begin works on location next year to support construction. Both are heavy-lift jack up vessels which have legs that can securely fix the ship to the seabed, raise the vessel from the water whilst onboard the crane lifts and manoeuvres the heavy foundation components.

In total, 165 monopiles and transition pieces will be installed at sea in preparation for the site’s 8.4 MW turbines. With a height from sea level to blade tip of 204 m, the turbines will also feature new 82 m long blades which are currently being fabricated at the Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy blade factory in Hull.

A selection of 30 transition pieces are being manufactured at EEW OSB’s factory in Teesside, with the first load out having recently been completed, whilst Danish based Bladt are supplying the additional 135 components.



