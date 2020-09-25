  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 25 17:55

    Baltic Fuel Company shipped first batch of bitumen

    The product is bound for the European market

    In September 2020, KONTUR SPb, LLC has handled the first batch of bitumen (13,000 tonnes) that will be shipped to the European market via Turuhtanniye Islands terminal in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, the company says in a press release.
     
    The company’s new activity is foreseen by its programme on development of the terminal capacity – this year it put into operation a facility for transshipment of bitumen from road transport onto ships under Phase 1 of the project on construction of a terminal for high viscosity oil products.  Equipment supplied by TA GROUP can unload about 4,000 tonnes of bitumen per day.
     
    Turuhtanniye Islands is a marine oil terminal with current capacity of 1.8 million tonnes per year including 1 million tonnes of exports and 500,000 tonnes of bunker fuel. Butumen handling is planned at 300,000 tonnes per year.

    KONTUR SPb is part of Baltic Fuel Company, a bunkering holding established in Saint-Petersburg in 2008. The Group’s companies are involved in oil product exports, bunker fuel supply, environmental services, etc. The company’s fleet numbering 30 ships is the largest in the North-West Region of Russia. The Group is among the top three bunker suppliers in Saint-Petersburg and the Leningrad Region and one of the three leaders in the North-West market of oil product motor transportation.

Другие новости по темам: Kontur SPb, Baltic Fuel Company, Saint-Petersburg, Turuhtanniye Islands  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 September 25

18:07 Tripartite agreement signed on establishing the FSRU terminal in the Bay of Gdansk
17:55 Baltic Fuel Company shipped first batch of bitumen
17:39 Scorpio Bulkers announces purchase of shares by Scorpio Services
17:34 Vessel “Razul Rza” sent to outer waters after the repair works
17:12 Metal Shark debuts 48-meter catamaran expedition vessel and introduces "Metal Shark Yachts" portfolio
16:51 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index rises significantly in September
16:19 OOCL's service update for Trans-Pacific trade
16:16 Representative office of Marinet opened in China
15:27 GTT signs a contract with the U.S. Dep't of Defense for the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
14:59 RFC held the second stage of the ecological marathon
14:31 Bunker prices are flat in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
14:05 Zvezda shipyard to build 10 gas tankers for Arctic LNG 2
13:42 Wärtsilä solutions meet challenging needs of Canadian Coast Guard vessel
13:18 Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput delivered Kamchatka fish to Saint-Petersburg
12:56 Competition for construction of two scientific research ships for Russian Federal Fisheries Agency to be announced in October
12:34 Royal Niestern Sander orders SCHOTTEL thrusters for world’s first shallow-draught ice-breaking W2W vessel
12:11 VEB.RF starts financing construction of ten gas tankers for Arctic LNG 2 project
11:29 LR awards Samsung Heavy Industries AiP for its ammonia-fuelled tanker
10:37 British Ports Association sets out spending review priorities
10:29 New state programme on Arctic development in 2021-2024 drafted by Russia’s ad hoc Ministry
09:53 Debt service guarantees on Yamal LNG removed from NOVATEK
09:30 Oil prices rise in hope of demand
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of September 24
09:11 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 25

2020 September 24

18:37 Kongsberg Digital develops cloud-based simulators for maritime industry, with funds from Innovation Norway
18:07 Wärtsilä ranked first in UN challenge to fight climate change with big data
17:45 Alco Bio Fuel, Messer Benelux and IJsfabriek Strombeek once again invest in recycling CO2 in North Sea Port
17:20 World’s first subsea compression system passes five years in operation
17:12 Esben Poulsson reappointed as ICS Chairman for a new term
16:48 Okskaya Shipyard launches first multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 for Astrol
16:24 Severnaya Verf starts cutting steel for seventh trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group
15:50 ASCO's vessel “Razul Rza” sent to outer waters after repairs
15:26 Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to invest in Sovcomflot, says RDIF CEO
15:02 Diana Shipping announces the sale of a Capesize Dry bulk vessel
14:39 Russian Railways launches regular multimodal service from China to Europe via the ports of Kaliningrad and Hamburg
14:17 MABUX releases its weekly review of bunker market
14:02 Fincantieri starts dry dock works for experimental vessel Zeus
13:40 Freeport of Riga Authority signs Declaration of Cooperation with Port of Shenzhen
13:21 IMO celebrates World Maritime Day 2020
13:08 Total and MOL officially name the world’s largest LNG bunker vessel
12:48 Bunker prices decrease in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:25 ZIM launches new China-Australia Express Line
12:11 Inmarsat Fleet Lte service coverage extended to Gulf of Mexico following successful trials with V.Ships Offshore
11:32 Ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet take part in "Kavkaz-2020" maneuvers
11:14 Port of Trelleborg offers their shipping customers reliable and fast internet with Nowhere Networks
11:13 "Tatarstan" missile ship of RF Navy’s Caspian Flotilla involved in "Kavkaz-2020" maneuvers
10:09 CTI-Maritec receives DNV GL approval for ballast water testing
09:57 Muuga freight station of Rail Baltica is to be designed by SWECO Projekt AS
09:36 MPC Container Ships ASA announces appointment of new CFO
09:29 Oil prices decrease amid concern over demand/supply imbalance
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of September 23
08:40 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 24

2020 September 23

18:15 HMM opens Fleet Control Centre
17:35 Stena develops a solution to use recycled batteries in charging stations at port
17:05 Philippine Ports Authority COVID-19 Molecular Testing Center for seafarers now operational
16:42 British Ports responds to reasonable worst-case scenario Brexit assumptions
16:17 Vestdavit wins contract to supply six Australian Navy patrol boats
16:03 ABB powers P&O super-ferries towards new sustainable transport era
15:43 Royal Niestern Sander orders SCHOTTEL thrusters for world’s first shallow-draught ice-breaking walk-to-work vessel
15:25 FESCO’s Board of Directors elected new Management Board