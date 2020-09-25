2020 September 25 16:16

Representative office of Marinet opened in China

Marinet will develop cooperation with pilot FTZ Shandong and University of Harbin

An agreement has been signed on cooperation towards establishment of a Russia-China innovative center for the development of marine facilities. The agreement parties are Yantai Hi-Tech Zone Management Committee / Yantai Management Committee of China Pilot FTZ Shandong ) Pilot Free Trade Zone, research institute of Harbin Engineering University in Yantai and the Marinet Industry Center. According to IAA PortNews correspondent, an office of Russia-China innovative center for the development of marine facilities and a representative office of Marinet were opened in China as well as an office for marine activities of Yantai Hi-Tech Zone.



According to Alexander Pinsky, General Director of the Marinet Industry Center, the Russian side will in the nearest future staff the office of Marinet in China to establish a routine contacts between the agreement parties despite the constraints related to the coronavirus pandemic. “It is crucial for us to have a partner in China for establishment and development of partnership between our engineers, entrepreneurs and scientists”, he added.



The purpose of cooperation is to integrate R&D capabilities of the countries, coordination of joint research work targeted at technology industrialization, establishment of long-term and stable interaction, assistance in development of advanced marine technologies as well as establishment and development of cooperation between the two countries’ research institutions in promising areas.



MARINET is a part of the National Technology Initiative in area of advanced maritime technologies development. National Technology Initiative (NTI) is a key long-term program of the public-private partnership in development of promising new markets based on high-tech solutions that will determine development of the global and Russian economy in the next 15-20 years. Implementation of the NTI is one of the key tasks set by the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.