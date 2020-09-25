  The version for the print

    Representative office of Marinet opened in China

    Marinet will develop cooperation with pilot FTZ Shandong and University of Harbin

    An agreement has been signed on cooperation towards establishment of a Russia-China innovative center for the development of marine facilities. The agreement parties are Yantai Hi-Tech Zone Management Committee / Yantai Management Committee of China Pilot FTZ Shandong ) Pilot Free Trade Zone, research institute of Harbin Engineering University in Yantai and the Marinet Industry Center. According to IAA PortNews correspondent, an office of Russia-China innovative center for the development of marine facilities and a representative office of Marinet were opened in China as well as an office for marine activities of Yantai Hi-Tech Zone.

    According to Alexander Pinsky, General Director of the Marinet Industry Center, the Russian side will in the nearest future staff the office of Marinet in China to establish a routine contacts between the agreement parties despite the constraints  related to the coronavirus pandemic. “It is crucial for us to have a partner in China for establishment and development of partnership between our engineers, entrepreneurs and scientists”, he added.

    The purpose of cooperation is to integrate R&D capabilities of the countries, coordination of joint research work targeted at technology industrialization, establishment of long-term and stable interaction, assistance in development of advanced marine technologies as well as establishment and development of cooperation between the two countries’ research institutions in promising areas.

    MARINET is a part of the National Technology Initiative in area of advanced maritime technologies development. National Technology Initiative (NTI) is a key long-term program of the public-private partnership in development of promising new markets based on high-tech solutions that will determine development of the global and Russian economy in the next 15-20 years. Implementation of the NTI is one of the key tasks set by the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

