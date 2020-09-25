2020 September 25 16:19

OOCL's service update for Trans-Pacific trade

OOCL reports that in response to the expected demand change in the market, the shipping company will make adjustment to our Trans-Pacific service.



The following void sailing announced on September 15 will be restored :



East Coast China 2 (ECC2)

Port rotation: Qingdao – Ningbo – Shanghai – Pusan – Colon – Savannah – Charleston – Boston – New York – Colon – Qingdao

Void sailing from Qingdao October 27



