2020 September 25 14:59

RFC held the second stage of the ecological marathon

The second stage of the Clean Coast ecological marathon to clean up the coast of Shchitovaya Bay took place in Vladivostok. The event was organized with the support of the Russian Fishery Company (RFC) and the Vladivostok City Administration.

The RFC organized delivery to the place of work for the participants of the event and provided them with everything necessary for cleaning the territory. Garbage collection was also organized by the company.

More than 40 eco-volunteers took part in the cleanup, including students of school No. 8 of Vladivostok and members of the public organization of the walking league "Ginseng". Participants cleared several kilometers of coastline. The collected waste was sent for recycling.

“The past typhoons brought a lot of garbage to the bay. For us, such events are an opportunity to benefit nature. Everyone can make a contribution to improving the environment, including taking care of the cleanliness and safety of the sea,” said Viktor Litvinenko, RFC’s General Director.

After cleaning the beach, the RFC organized a picnic and rewarding of the most active participants.

The idea of ​​the Clean Coast Ecological Marathon belongs to the Russian Fishery Company. One of its charitable programs is aimed at preserving and protecting water resources and attracting public attention to pollution problems. Within the framework of the Environmental Marathon, a set of measures is planned to protect the environment. Cleaning of the coastal beach area runs weekly until the end of October. By the beginning of the 2021 beach season volunteer raids will resume again.