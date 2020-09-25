-
2020 September 25 14:31
Bunker prices are flat in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
Global oil prices decrease
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $238 pmt (-).
Average price of MGO - $345 pmt (-).
Average price of ULSFO - $335 pmt (-).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $395 pmt (-$5).
Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam decreased by $6 on the average:
- IFO-380 НS - $248
- MGO - $319
- ULSFO 0,1% - $306
- VLSFO 0,5% - $397
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
