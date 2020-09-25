2020 September 25 14:31

Bunker prices are flat in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices decrease

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $238 pmt (-).

Average price of MGO - $345 pmt (-).

Average price of ULSFO - $335 pmt (-).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $395 pmt (-$5).

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam decreased by $6 on the average:

- IFO-380 НS - $248

- MGO - $319

- ULSFO 0,1% - $306

- VLSFO 0,5% - $397



The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.