Zvezda shipyard to build 10 gas tankers for Arctic LNG 2

Shipbuilding Complex “Zvezda” has signed a contract on construction of 10 gas tankers of Arc 7 class. Rosneft says they are intended for NOVATEK’s Arctic LNG 2 project.



The construction will be financed by VEB.RF.



In late 2019 – early 2020, SC Zvezda and VEB.RF signed contracts on construction of five Arctic class gas carriers intended for transportation of liquefied natural gas in challenging ice conditions of the Northern Sea Route. Thus, the order portfolio of Zvezda numbers 15 ships for Arctic LNG 2. The ships will be operated under long-term charter contracts between SMART LNG LLC, a joint venture of Sovcomflot and NOVATEK and NOVATEK’s subsidiary Arctic LNG 2 LLC.



Icebreaking gas carriers of Arc7 class will be able to break through ice of over 2 meters thick. The ships will have propulsion units of 45 WM, length of 300 m, width of 48.8 m and cargo tanks capacity of 172,600 cbm. They feature enhanced environmental safety with liquefied natural gas used as the main fuel.

The construction is to begin in late 2020.



As of today, VEB.RF has signed contracts to finance the construction of 21 ships by Zvezda with further leasing out of the newbuilds.



Zvezda Shipbuilding complex is being constructed by in the Far East by the Rosneft-led investor Consortium upon the instruction of President of Russia Vladimir Putin. At the moment the Shipyard's order portfolio amounts to over 50 vessels - 59 vessels including options. The Shipyard's pilot throughput is provided by Rosneft that placed an order for 28 vessels. Zvezda’s product line will include vessels of up to 350 tonnes displacement, components of marine platforms, ice-class vessels, commercial vessels for cargo transportation, specialty vessels, and other types of marine equipment of any complexity, characteristics and purposes, including those that had not previously been produced in Russia due to the lack of required launching and hydraulic structures.

