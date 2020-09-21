-
2020 September 21 13:33
Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 12,512 pmt
M100 fuel oil price fell by RUB 643
Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between September 14 and September 18 fell by RUB 643 and totaled RUB 12,512 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
- North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price grew by RUB 300 to RUB 12,750.0 pmt;
- Central Federal District – the product price decreased by 933.0 rub/mt to RUB 12,123.0 pmt;
- Volga Federal District – the price fell by 680.0 rub/mt to RUB 10,820.0 pmt;
- Southern Federal District – the product price increased by RUB 200 to RUB 12,650.0 pmt;
- Siberian Federal District – the price fell by 807.0 rub/mt to RUB 13,043.0 pmt;
- Far Eastern Federal District M100 - price fell by 890.0 rubles to settle at RUB 20,160.0 pmt.