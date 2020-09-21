2020 September 21 13:33

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 12,512 pmt

M100 fuel oil price fell by RUB 643

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between September 14 and September 18 fell by RUB 643 and totaled RUB 12,512 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows: