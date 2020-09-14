2020 September 14 16:50

Throughput of port Vyborg in 8M’2020 fell by 45% Y-o-Y

Meanwhile, handling of general and chemical cargo is rising

In January-August 2020, the port of Vyborg handled 442,100 tonnes of cargo (-45%, year-on-year), says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 50% to 380,800 tonnes including 76,200 tonnes of coal and coke (-81%) and 285,100 tonnes of mineral fertilizers (-12%).



Handling of general cargo climbed by 19% to 51,500 tonnes, liquid bulk cargo (chemicals) – surged 3.2 times to 9,800 tonnes.



In 2019, the port of Vyborg handled 1.21 million tonnes of cargo (-37%, year-on-year).