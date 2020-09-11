2020 September 11 16:33

Gothenburg City Council to finance the Skandia Gateway project

On Thursday, Gothenburg City Council passed a resolution to grant more than 1,2 billion kronor (€120,000,000) to finance the Skandia Gateway project, which is aimed at deepening the fairway leading into the Port of Gothenburg. The sum was matched by the Swedish Transport Administration as part of the national infrastructure plan, and as a result the project is fully funded. The three parties now have a firm basis for entering into an implementation agreement, Port of Gothenburg said in its release.

MSC Viviana and other giant mainliners will be able to call at the Port of Gothenburg fully loaded as of 2026. Photo: Gothenburg Port Authority.

Direct services to and from the Port of Gothenburg across the oceans of the world without the need for transshipment are vitally important if Swedish companies are to reach global markets in a way that is both climate-friendly and cost-effective. However, as ships continue to grow in size and require a deeper draught, development of the fairway is crucial. At present the very largest ships can only call at the Port of Gothenburg half loaded, and the ships that are required to keep pace with global maritime expansion are becoming bigger by the year.



Skandia Gateway is a joint project being run by the Gothenburg Port Authority, the Swedish Maritime Administration, and the Swedish Transport Administration. With funding now in place, the three organisations can move forward and enter into an implementation agreement for this much sought-after project.



According to previous estimates, the cost of deepening the fairway to accommodate ships with a draught of 16.5 metres would be around 4 billion kronor. More detailed calculations now reveal the cost to be around 2.5 billion kronor and achieving a draught of 17.5 metres. The difference can be attributed to the application of more modern construction solutions that emerged during the early stages of the project, coupled with meticulous fairway design optimisation.



Deepening the fairway will also be beneficial from a socioeconomic point of view. According to Swedish Transport Administration estimates, each krona invested will produce four kronor in return, with a payback period of just 15 years.



Fact file: Skandia Gateway

Planned deepening: From 13.5 to 17.5 metres maximum draught.

Model vessel: Length 430 m, beam 65 m, and a maximum draught of 17.5 m.

Cost: 2.5 billion kronor.

Funding: Government (Swedish Transport Administration): 1.255 billion kronor. Local authority (City of Gothenburg): up to 1.255 billion kronor.

Socioeconomic benefit: One krona invested will produce four kronor in return (according to the National Infrastructure Plan for 2018-2029).

Dredging requirements: Approximately 12 million cubic metres.

Construction process: Commencement of quay reinforcement – 2022. Dredging – 2024. Joint completion with deeper quays – 2026.