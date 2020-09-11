2020 September 11 14:09

VaninoTransUgol puts into operation first turn of its coal terminal in Muchke Bay (video)

The first ship loaded with 38,500 tonnes of coal bound for China left VaninoTransUgol terminal in early July

VaninoTransUgol says that the first turn of its coal terminal on the northern shore of the Muchke Bay (Khabarovsk Territory) has been put into operation today, 11 September 2020. The facility is able to handle 12 million tonnes of cargo per year.

Among the ceremony participants were Aleksandr Poshivay, head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency, Mikhail Degtyaryov, Acting Governor of the Khabarovsk Territory; Aisen Nikolayev, head of Yakutia; Sergey Tsivilyov, Governor of the Kemerovo Region; Dmitry Tetenkin, General Director of the Far East Development Corporation; Anna Tsivilyova, Chairman of Kolmar-Group BoD; Yury Tyamushkin, General Director of VaninoTransUgol.



The project is totally estimated at RUB 42.7 billion.



Production capacity of port equipment at the terminal is 6,000 tonnes per hour.

The first ship loaded with 38,500 tonnes of coal bound for China left VaninoTransUgol terminal in the Muchke Bay (Khabarovsk Territory) in early July of this year.



The dedicated coal terminal in the Muchke Bay (Khabarovsk Territory) including the federal property (underwater HESs and navigation safety facilities) is being constructed under the federal project “Sea Ports of Russia”, transport section of the comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure till 2024.

The first phase of the terminal has annual throughput capacity of 12 million tonnes. The second phase foresees its expansion to 24 million tonnes by 2023.

The terminal of VaninoTransUgol (a company of the Kolmar GC) is primarily intended for handling of high quality coking coals mined in the South Yakutia by the Denisovsky and the Inaglinsky MPC as well as other coal mining enterprises. The company’s own terminal in the Khabarovsk Territory will let it considerably cut expenses for railway and sea transportation while ensuring supplies of proper quality and on scheduled time.

The project on construction of a modern coal terminal is in line with the development of Kolmar group’s production and logistic facilities including mining, processing, transportation and transshipment of mineral resources with their further export to the APR countries.

