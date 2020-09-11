  The version for the print

    HHLA makes new step to the climate neutrality

    Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) continues to consistently implement its sustainability strategy at its terminal facilities in the Hanseatic City, the company said in its release. Six further green energy charging stations for battery-powered automated container transporters (AGV) and 16 additional lithium-ion AGVs will be put into operation at the HHLA Container Terminal Altenwerder (CTA) by the end of the year.
     
    Two new charging stations were delivered to CTA on Friday, 4 September. They will be used to supply green energy to the automated AGV fleet in charge of transporting containers between the quayside and the container storage blocks at CTA. Four further charging units, each stored in a 20-foot contain-er, will be delivered to the terminal in the coming weeks. This will increase the number of charging stations at CTA to 13 by the end of 2020, and five more will be added in the next year.
     
    With the expansion of climate-friendly energy supply at CTA, HHLA is ensuring the continued operation of its growing battery-powered AGV fleet. Half of the vehicles employed are already powered by lithium-ion batteries and by the end of the year, 16 more of these environmentally friendly AGVs will be added to the fleet. By the end of 2022, all of the almost 100 vehicles should be powered by lithium-ion batteries. This will result in an annual reduction in emissions of approximately 15,500 tonnes of CO₂ and around 118 tonnes of nitrogen oxide because the electric AGVs do not generate any local CO₂, nitrogen oxide or fine particulate matter emissions.
     
    The battery-powered vehicles are also attractive from an economic standpoint because their ratio of energy consumed to actual power output is three times higher than that of diesel AGVs. Further advantages of lithium-ion batteries include their charging time, which is just one and a half hours, high durability and freedom from maintenance.
     
    The conversion of the AGV fleet at CTA, supported by Hamburg’s Ministry for Environment, Climate, Energy and Agriculture with support from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as part of the “Energiewende in Unternehmen” subsidy programme, is an important component of HHLA’s sustainability strategy. The goal is to halve CO2 emissions by 2030 and achieve climate neutrality across the Group by 2040. Due to its high degree of automation and electrification, the CTA is now the world’s first container handling facility to be certified climate-neutral. Terminal processes that still produce CO2 emissions today will be gradually electrified, or their transition to electrical power will be field-tested. HHLA compensates for CO2 emissions that are still being generated through emissions reduction certificates, thereby supporting environmentally friendly projects. The goal is to constantly reduce the need to compensate, which will be driven forward through the expansion of the battery-powered AGV fleet.

2020 September 11

18:07 Wight Shipyard delivers four ferry simultaneous build to Malta
17:55 Nordic Engineering and Petrobalt designed 6-8 MW port icebreaker
17:21 Roxtec enables metal pipe sealing without welding onboard marine vessels and offshore platforms
17:21 MSC's vessel makes the first call on new Russian service
17:08 Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia approves 16 ports for regional regulation of tariffs
16:33 Gothenburg City Council to finance the Skandia Gateway project
16:10 New benchmarking concept will dominate Shipping KPI
15:44 Rosmorport’s three new tugboats commence operation in Vladivostok and Vostochny seaports
15:03 HHLA makes new step to the climate neutrality
14:31 Throughput of Russian seaports in 8M’2020 declined by 2.4% (detalization)
14:12 Aker Solutions secures maintenance and modifications work for ConocoPhillips in Norway
14:09 VaninoTransUgol puts into operation first turn of its coal terminal in Muchke Bay (video)
13:30 Tallink Grupp's vessel Victoria I connected to shore power in Tallinn Old City Harbour
13:05 Giant DFDS ship makes peak call at North Sea Port
12:48 RF Navy’s anti-submarine ship conducted exercises in the Mediterranean Sea
12:26 Detachment of warships of RF Navy’s Pacific fleet arrived in Brunei
12:05 International Port Community Systems Association welcomes Bulgarian Ports Infrastructure Company as new member
11:39 Krasnoye Sormovo delivers Pola Marina, dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
11:10 ICTSI Argentina handles imports for La Plata logistics hub
10:24 Konecranes wins order for fleet of Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers
10:11 Bunker prices continue decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:50 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 8M’2020 grew by 3.3% YoY
09:48 LR awards Digital Twin Ready AiP to HHI for gas containment tank
09:33 Oil prices decrease in response to information about US reserves
09:25 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 11
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of July 10

2020 September 10

18:12 Port of Long Beach posts results for August 2020
18:01 Throughput of Russian seaports in 8M’2020 fell by 2.4% Y-o-Y
17:32 Saint-Petersburg to host 7th Festival of Icebreakers on 19-20 September 2020
16:57 Initial startup of main engine held on Vladimir Monomakh tanker built by Zvezda
16:05 ​Hapag-Lloyd joins the Global Industry Alliance for Marine Biosafety
15:59 Dredging works planned for navigation season of 2020 completed in Ob Basin of Russia's IWW
15:38 MABUX releases Bunker Weekly Review
15:33 Maritime Cyber Security Virtual Summit is scheduled for 2021
15:10 Digitalisation of the Oceans Virtual Summit is slated for 7 December 2020
14:48 Shipping & the Blue Economy Virtual Summit to be delivered live online on 23-24 September 2020
14:15 Dutch National Fund for Green Investments gives major impetus to a stronger, more innovative economy
13:52 More countries impose restrictions on scrubber discharge water
13:29 Bunker prices are going down in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:01 Van Oord successfully applies Atlantis tubes at Fish Migration River project
12:43 Flag-raising ceremony held for hybrid workboats, Anatoly Klimov and Viktor Vorotylo
12:24 TT-Line offers passengers reliable, fast internet with Nowhere Networks
12:01 APM Terminals Mumbai set to improve efficiency and customer experience with tech upgrade
11:47 BlueWater Reporting issues liner shipping profitability report
11:45 THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for October 2020
11:26 ASW Alexander Otrakovsky completes Arctic expedition
11:08 Crews of Vice Admiral Kulakov LAS and Akademik Pashin tanker conducted exercise in Mediterranean sea
10:37 Zvezda Shipbuilding complex is finishing dry dock construction
10:15 WMU and REV Ocean partner to find solutions to critical ocean issues
09:49 Port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky welcomes bark Sedov
09:39 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea & East Med to Far East
09:30 Oil prices decrease amid information about US reserves
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of September 9
08:42 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 10

2020 September 9

18:53 DNV GL presents Energy Transition Outlook 2020
18:31 Noble Drilling Norway awarded contract for drilling three wells at the Valemon field
18:06 Rivertrace launches digital water monitoring technology calibration portal
17:49 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 8M’2020 fell by 20% YoY
17:27 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handles equipment for Indian NPP
17:06 CMA CGM enhances CIX service