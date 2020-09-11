2020 September 11 10:11

Bunker prices continue decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices are going following the recent growth

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $235 pmt (-$11).

Average price of MGO - $345 pmt (-$10).

Average price of ULSFO - $335 pmt (-).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $388 pmt (-$12).

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam fell by $12 on the average:

- IFO-380 НS - $255

- MGO - $321

- ULSFO 0,1% - $305

- VLSFO 0,5% - $275



The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.