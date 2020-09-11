-
Bunker prices continue decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
Global oil prices are going following the recent growth
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $235 pmt (-$11).
Average price of MGO - $345 pmt (-$10).
Average price of ULSFO - $335 pmt (-).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $388 pmt (-$12).
Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam fell by $12 on the average:
- IFO-380 НS - $255
- MGO - $321
- ULSFO 0,1% - $305
- VLSFO 0,5% - $275
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
