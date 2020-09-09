2020 September 9 16:36

China’s first hybrid-electric rescue vessel relies on ABB technology for safety and sustainability

The first Chinese-built hybrid emergency rescue vessel is powered by ABB’s bridge-to-propeller technologies, including Azipod® electric propulsion, energy storage system and state-of-the-art automation and control solutions that further optimize operational efficiencies, the company said in its release.

Successfully delivered to Shenzhen Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) by Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding, the 78m length vessel will be deployed to provide emergency responses at sea and carry out rescue operations.

Shenhai 01 can be fully powered by batteries for up to three hours of operations, which is particularly crucial for safe rescue operations in areas affected by hazardous gas.

The power setup will be controlled by ABB’s integrated Power and Energy Management System (PEMS™), which will optimize the energy use on board. The system controls three sets of diesel generators and two sets of lithium batteries with total capacity of 1680kWh. The PEMS™ system not only increases vessel power plant performance and diesel engine efficiency, but also supports zero-emission operations in the fully electric mode.

The vessel is powered by twin Azipod® electric propulsion units with a combined power of 6 megawatt. Azipod® units can rotate 360 degrees to increase maneuverability and operating efficiency, with the proven ability to cut fuel consumption by up to 20 percent compared to traditional shaftline propulsion systems. For close to three decades, Azipod® electric propulsion has been the driving force behind safe, efficient and sustainable operations for a wide range of vessels. ABB’s scope of supply also includes the remote control system for maneuvering the Azipod® units from the bridge.

Shenhai 01’s operations will be remotely monitored and supported by experts from ABB’s global network of ABB Ability™ Collaborative Operations Centers. Remote support and connectivity, together with advanced data analytics enabled by the ABB Ability™ Remote Diagnostics System, will further enhance the vessel’s operational safety and ensure optimal performance, while helping to promptly detect and correct faults on board. This is particularly important for vessels carrying out rescue operations in remote areas.

ABB MARINE & PORTS supplies world-leading technologies that are driving the evolution of sustainable shipping. Electrical propulsion, data-driven decision support and integrated solutions for ship and shore from ABB are paving the way to a zero-emission marine industry, providing greater efficiency and reliability to shipowners, and preparing vessels to meet the demands of tomorrow. ABB Marine & Ports operates in 26 countries and has 2,000 employees.

ABB is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB’s success is driven by about 110,000 talented employees in over 100 countries.