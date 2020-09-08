2020 September 8 11:01

GTT receives an order for the design of the tanks of six new LNG carriers

GTT has received an order from Korean shipyards Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) for the tank design of six LNGCs, the company said in its release. Two of these LNGCs will be built by HSHI on behalf of a European ship-owner. The other four LNGCs will be built by HHI, two on behalf of an Asian ship-owner and two on behalf of a European ship-owner.

Each vessel will offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system. The delivery of the vessels is planned between the second and the last quarters of 2023.