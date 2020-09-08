2020 September 8 10:17

Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 3.1%

Coal accounted for 50% of the total loading

Russian Railways says that loading of Russia’s export cargo bound for domestic ports totaled 157.2 million tonnes in January-August 2020, up 3.1%, year-on-year.



In the reporting period, loading of export cargo to the ports of the North-West Region totaled about 85.9 million tonnes (+0.1%), to the port of the Southern Region – over 50.4 million tonnes (+2.7%), to the port of the Far East Region – 73.1 million tonnes (+7.3%).



Coal accounted for 50%, oil cargo – 23.7%, ferrous metal – 6.9%, fertilizers – 6.2%.



In the reporting period, loading of export coal grew by 3.8% to some 107.5 million tonnes including about 61.5 million tonnes of coal bound for the Far East ports (+6.1%), about 35 million tonnes - for the North-West ports (-4.2%), about 11 million tonnes - for the southern ports (+21.5%).