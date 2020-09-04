2020 September 4 11:47

Kalmar and Marsa Maroc continue long-term collaboration with new RTG order

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement to supply Marsa Maroc with a total of three Kalmar rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes for use at its TC3 container terminal, located in Casablanca, Morocco. The order, which includes an option for an additional two cranes, was booked in Cargotec’s Q3 order intake. Delivery is scheduled for Q2 2021, the company said in its release.

Marsa Maroc is the main operator of ports in Morocco and the concession holder of Terminal Container 3 Port Casablanca (TC3). TC3 was established in 2015 in order to modernise the port of Casablanca, and it is the customer’s first terminal with Kalmar RTGs. The three new Kalmar RTGs will join eleven other units delivered to Marsa Maroc in 2016 and 2018. The company’s equipment fleet also includes Kalmar terminal tractors, straddle carriers and empty container handlers.

The Kalmar RTG combines the best of diesel and electric technology for fuel savings, low emissions and easy maintenance. At 1,000 hours, it has one of the longest maintenance intervals in the industry, and its modular design makes it easy to tailor to customer-specific requirements.



Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move.