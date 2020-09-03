2020 September 3 10:41

AS Tallink Grupp reports its statistics for August 2020

The Group transported 453,880 (-55.4%) and 29,798 cargo units (-2.4%)

In August 2020, AS Tallink Grupp transported 453 880 passengers, which is a 55.4% decrease compared to August 2019. The number of cargo units decreased by 2.4% to 29 798 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 17.3% to 95 430 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for August 2020 were the following:

August 2020 August 2019 Change Passengers 453 880 1 017 565 -55.4% Finland - Sweden 123 369 294 825 -58.2% Estonia - Finland 315 784 514 936 -38.7% Estonia - Sweden 3 550 109 988 -96.8% Latvia - Sweden 11 177 97 816 -88.6% Cargo Units 29 798 30 519 -2.4% Finland - Sweden 5 547 6 592 -15.9% Estonia - Finland 20 538 19 204 6.9% Estonia - Sweden 3 485 3 443 1.2% Latvia - Sweden 228 1 280 -82.2% Passenger Vehicles 95 430 115 339 -17.3% Finland - Sweden 13 280 21 033 -36.9% Estonia - Finland 80 922 79 610 1.6% Estonia - Sweden 307 7 857 -96.1% Latvia - Sweden 921 6 839 -86.5%

The following operational factors influenced the development in August 2020:

ESTONIA – FINLAND

Cruise ferry Victoria I was rerouted to Tallinn-Helsinki route from 7 June. In August, cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated 4 special cruises from Tallinn to Aland and 6 special cruises from Tallinn to Turku.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

Operations of Tallinn-Stockholm route have been suspended since 15 March due to travel restrictions. In addition to cargo vessel Regal Star cruise ferry Isabelle and cargo vessel Sailor are operating on Estonia-Sweden routes, starting from 7 June and 12 July, respectively. In August, cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated one special return trip on Tallinn-Stockholm route.

FINLAND – SWEDEN

Operations of Helsinki-Stockholm route have been suspended since 19 March due to travel restrictions. Cruise ferry Silja Serenade was rerouted to Helsinki-Riga route from 26 June. In August, cruise ferry Silja Symphony operated 6 special cruises on Stockholm-Visby route and 2 special cruises on Stockholm-Härnösand route.

LATVIA – SWEDEN

Operations of Riga-Stockholm route have been suspended since 16 March due to travel restrictions. In August, cruise ferry Romantika operated one special cruise from Riga to Aland and 3 from Riga to Helsinki. Cruise ferry Romantika also operated 4 special return trips on Riga-Stockholm route to transport cargo and workers.