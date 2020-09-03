-
2020 September 3 10:41
AS Tallink Grupp reports its statistics for August 2020
The Group transported 453,880 (-55.4%) and 29,798 cargo units (-2.4%)
In August 2020, AS Tallink Grupp transported 453 880 passengers, which is a 55.4% decrease compared to August 2019. The number of cargo units decreased by 2.4% to 29 798 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 17.3% to 95 430 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for August 2020 were the following:
August 2020
August 2019
Change
Passengers
453 880
1 017 565
-55.4%
Finland - Sweden
123 369
294 825
-58.2%
Estonia - Finland
315 784
514 936
-38.7%
Estonia - Sweden
3 550
109 988
-96.8%
Latvia - Sweden
11 177
97 816
-88.6%
Cargo Units
29 798
30 519
-2.4%
Finland - Sweden
5 547
6 592
-15.9%
Estonia - Finland
20 538
19 204
6.9%
Estonia - Sweden
3 485
3 443
1.2%
Latvia - Sweden
228
1 280
-82.2%
Passenger Vehicles
95 430
115 339
-17.3%
Finland - Sweden
13 280
21 033
-36.9%
Estonia - Finland
80 922
79 610
1.6%
Estonia - Sweden
307
7 857
-96.1%
Latvia - Sweden
921
6 839
-86.5%
The following operational factors influenced the development in August 2020:
ESTONIA – FINLAND
Cruise ferry Victoria I was rerouted to Tallinn-Helsinki route from 7 June. In August, cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated 4 special cruises from Tallinn to Aland and 6 special cruises from Tallinn to Turku.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
Operations of Tallinn-Stockholm route have been suspended since 15 March due to travel restrictions. In addition to cargo vessel Regal Star cruise ferry Isabelle and cargo vessel Sailor are operating on Estonia-Sweden routes, starting from 7 June and 12 July, respectively. In August, cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated one special return trip on Tallinn-Stockholm route.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
Operations of Helsinki-Stockholm route have been suspended since 19 March due to travel restrictions. Cruise ferry Silja Serenade was rerouted to Helsinki-Riga route from 26 June. In August, cruise ferry Silja Symphony operated 6 special cruises on Stockholm-Visby route and 2 special cruises on Stockholm-Härnösand route.
LATVIA – SWEDEN
Operations of Riga-Stockholm route have been suspended since 16 March due to travel restrictions. In August, cruise ferry Romantika operated one special cruise from Riga to Aland and 3 from Riga to Helsinki. Cruise ferry Romantika also operated 4 special return trips on Riga-Stockholm route to transport cargo and workers.
