  • 2020 September 3 10:41

    AS Tallink Grupp reports its statistics for August 2020

    The Group transported 453,880 (-55.4%) and 29,798 cargo units (-2.4%)

    In August 2020, AS Tallink Grupp transported 453 880 passengers, which is a 55.4% decrease compared to August 2019. The number of cargo units decreased by 2.4% to 29 798 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 17.3% to 95 430 units in the same comparison.

    AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for August 2020 were the following:

     

    August 2020

    August 2019

    Change

    Passengers

    453 880

    1 017 565

    -55.4%

    Finland - Sweden

    123 369

    294 825

    -58.2%

    Estonia - Finland

    315 784

    514 936

    -38.7%

    Estonia - Sweden

    3 550

    109 988

    -96.8%

    Latvia - Sweden

    11 177

    97 816

    -88.6%

     

     

     

     

    Cargo Units

    29 798

    30 519

    -2.4%

    Finland - Sweden

    5 547

    6 592

    -15.9%

    Estonia - Finland

    20 538

    19 204

    6.9%

    Estonia - Sweden

    3 485

    3 443

    1.2%

    Latvia - Sweden

    228

    1 280

    -82.2%

     

     

     

     

    Passenger Vehicles

    95 430

    115 339

    -17.3%

    Finland - Sweden

    13 280

    21 033

    -36.9%

    Estonia - Finland

    80 922

    79 610

    1.6%

    Estonia - Sweden

    307

    7 857

    -96.1%

    Latvia - Sweden

    921

    6 839

    -86.5%

    The following operational factors influenced the development in August 2020:

    ESTONIA – FINLAND
    Cruise ferry Victoria I was rerouted to Tallinn-Helsinki route from 7 June. In August, cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated 4 special cruises from Tallinn to Aland and 6 special cruises from Tallinn to Turku.

    ESTONIA – SWEDEN
    Operations of Tallinn-Stockholm route have been suspended since 15 March due to travel restrictions. In addition to cargo vessel Regal Star cruise ferry Isabelle and cargo vessel Sailor are operating on Estonia-Sweden routes, starting from 7 June and 12 July, respectively. In August, cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated one special return trip on Tallinn-Stockholm route.

    FINLAND – SWEDEN
    Operations of Helsinki-Stockholm route have been suspended since 19 March due to travel restrictions. Cruise ferry Silja Serenade was rerouted to Helsinki-Riga route from 26 June. In August, cruise ferry Silja Symphony operated 6 special cruises on Stockholm-Visby route and 2 special cruises on Stockholm-Härnösand route.

    LATVIA – SWEDEN
    Operations of Riga-Stockholm route have been suspended since 16 March due to travel restrictions. In August, cruise ferry Romantika operated one special cruise from Riga to Aland and 3 from Riga to Helsinki. Cruise ferry Romantika also operated 4 special return trips on Riga-Stockholm route to transport cargo and workers.

  2020 September 3

