2020 September 1 11:25

ZIM and Konfidas announce the creation of ZKCyberStar, a new cybersecurity consulting company

According to a recent report by Cyber Risk Management, a major cyber-attack on Asia’s ports could end up costing the global economy as much as $110 billion. Other estimates predict that cybercrime could cost the world economy $6 trillion annually by 2021.

In response, ZIM is deploying its vast experience and long-standing cooperation with cybersecurity experts Konfidas to establish ZKCyberStar, a new subsidiary company offering a full range of cybersecurity services, tailor-made for the maritime industry, to increase cyber readiness and ensure business continuity in the event of cyber-attack, the company said in its release.

ZKCyberStar will provide a suite of services to support operational cybersecurity readiness, including cyber and regulatory postures, strategy and planning, cyber awareness and executive training, incident response capabilities, supply chain risk management, ongoing threat intelligence, regulatory alerts and briefs, and more.

The ZKCyberStar team has a proven track record of success and years of experience in cybersecurity. The ZKCyberStar solution employs a unique methodology designed and developed specifically to achieve maximal readiness for and protection against maritime cyber-attack.

ZKCyberStar will be led by Ronen Meroz as CEO, Ram Levi and Eli Zilberman Caspi. Ronen is currently ZIM Global Intermodal Division Manager, an experienced ZIM senior manager with extensive knowledge of the maritime industry. Ram is an international cybersecurity expert, public speaker and advisor to global organizations on cybersecurity, and a former secretary of the Prime Minister of Israel’s National Cyber Initiative Task Force. Eli is Co-Founder and COO of Konfidas and an expert on business continuity readiness for cyber-attacks and cyber incident response management.