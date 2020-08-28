2020 August 28 12:28

Common Structural Rules Software updated to comply with IACS rule changes

Common Structural Rules Software LLC, a joint venture company formed by LR and American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), has updated its software products: Common Structural Rules (CSR) Prescriptive Analysis (PA) and CSR Finite Element Analysis (FEA) to comply with the latest Rule Change Notice (RCN) from International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) that entered into force on 1 July 2020.



The CSR software products support users with creating designs that will comply with the latest 1 July 2020 RCN for CSR FEA and PA applications.



This follows improvements to CSR PA and CSR FEA software products launched earlier this year by LR and ABS, which included new functionalities. CSR PA now has the flexibility to allow users to directly import the NAPA cross sectional structural data and the FEA software has been enhanced to carry out local model analysis.



The software provides users with an easy way to evaluate ship designs against CSR and is employed by more than 600 users. Regular updates will continue to improve functionality and address rule changes.