  • 2020 August 26 14:50

    FSUE Rosmorport fulfilled 55% of its maintenance dredging plan

    FSUE Rosmorport says it has fulfilled 55% of its maintenance dredging plan for 2020 which made 4.56 million cubic meters of material. The scope of dredging planned for this year is 8.63 million cubic meters.

    Maintenance dredging in Shakhtersk, Rostov-on-Don, Ust-Luga, Kaliningrad, Yeisk, Kavkaz, Makhachkala, Big Port St. Petersburg and Volga-Caspian Canal involves 18 units of dredging fleet and 12 units of auxiliary fleet (barges and tugboats).

    Rosmorport involves its own facilities and the fleet of contractors.

    A total of 18.4 cubic meters of material is to be dredged by Rosmorport this year including 8.6 million cubic meters under maintenance dredging projects and 9.83 million cubic meters of material under new construction projects. Rosmorport’s own facilities to dredge 7 million cubic meters.

    In 2019, Rosmorport dredged 10.3 million cubic meters including 8.6 million cbm under maintenance dredging projects.


