  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 25 17:13

    LCS 21 Minneapolis-Saint Paul completes acceptance trials

    Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) 21, the future USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, completed acceptance trials in Lake Michigan. Trials included a full-power run, maneuverability testing, and surface and air detect-to-engage demonstrations of the ship's combat system. Major systems and features were demonstrated, including aviation support, small boat launch handling and recovery and machinery control and automation. Now that trials are complete, the ship will undergo final outfitting and fine-tuning before delivery to the U.S. Navy. LCS 21 is the eleventh Freedom-variant LCS designed and built by the Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT)-led industry team and is slated for delivery to the Navy early next year, Lockheed Martin said.

    "LCS 21 joins a fleet of sister ships delivering unique flexibility and capability to the U.S. Navy," said Joe DePietro, Lockheed Martin vice president and general manager, Small Combatants and Ship Systems. "Freedom-variant LCS are inherently capable to serve freedom of navigation, drug interdiction and humanitarian missions, and with additional capabilities onboarded, they can serve further focused missions. On LCS 21's acceptance trials, we successfully tested the ship's maneuverability, automation and core combat capability."

    The Freedom-variant LCS has completed four successful deployments, including LCS 7 (USS Detroit)'s deployment completed this summer. LCS 7 deployed to the U.S. Southern Command supporting the Martillo campaign – a multinational effort targeting illicit trafficking routes in Central American coastal waters.

    Regarding LCS' capabilities, U.S. Southern Commander Admiral Craig Faller recently stated, "LCS has proven to be an effective and adaptable platform capable of multiple missions in our area of responsibility. It has become an end-game enabler for U.S. Coast Guard law enforcement authorities who disrupt transnational criminal organizations and the smuggling of deadly narcotics. Adding the LCS to our Enhanced Counter Narcotics Operation is helping save lives."

    Unique among combat ships, the focused-mission LCS is designed to support mine countermeasures, anti-submarine and surface warfare missions and is easily adapted to serve future and evolving missions.

    "I am pleased to see another successful acceptance trials on Lake Michigan," said Jan Allman, CEO of Fincantieri Marinette Marine. "Together with our partners, Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Navy, our proud shipbuilding team puts in long hours to deliver a proven warship for the fleet."

    About Lockheed Martin
    Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 110,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

    About Fincantieri Marinette Marine
    Fincantieri is the leading western shipbuilder with a rich history dating back more than 230 years, and a track record of building more than 7,000 ships. Fincantieri Marine Group is the American subsidiary of Fincantieri, and operates three Great Lakes Shipyards: Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, and Fincantieri ACE Marine. Fincantieri Marine Group's more than 2,100 steelworkers, craftsman, engineers and technicians in the United States specialize in the design, construction and maintenance of merchant ships and government vessels, including for the United States Navy and Coast Guard.

    About Gibbs & Cox
    Gibbs & Cox, the nation's leading independent maritime solutions firm specializing in naval architecture, marine engineering and design, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. The company, founded in 1929, has provided designs for nearly 80 percent of the current U.S. Navy surface combatant fleet; approaching 7,000 naval and commercial ships have been built to Gibbs & Cox designs.

Другие новости по темам: Lockheed Martin, LCS  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 August 25

18:12 Austal reports revenue growth in FY2020
17:58 R-FLOT lays down lead ship of Project 3052 for Moscow Canal
17:34 Keel-laying of nuclear-powered icebreaker Rossiya, Project 10510, scheduled for September 28
17:13 LCS 21 Minneapolis-Saint Paul completes acceptance trials
16:55 Volga Shipping Company increased volumes carried by its seagoing dry cargo fleet
16:41 Austal USA to expand its Mobile, Alabama facilities
16:31 200 traineeship opportunities in maritime Singapore
16:22 EU Navfor Somalia reacts on possible hijacking of a ship at the Horn of Africa
15:37 CMA CGM announces rate increase from Asia to Red Sea
15:19 New Aquila USA Brand Manager appointed
14:05 USCG, salvage crews recover remaining dredging vessel crewmembers
13:46 Petersburg Oil Terminal obtains certificate of compliance with ISO 14001:2015
13:13 Vyborg Shipyard sends its first trawler of KMT01 design for sea trials
12:49 VEB.RF finances construction of Baltic LNG in Ust-Luga
12:20 ABP invests to enhance operations at Port of Newport
11:57 Tallink suspends Turku-Tallinn route as passenger numbers fall
11:34 ABP appoints new Group Head of Commercial (Offshore Wind)
11:11 Murmansk Commercial Seaport shipped 36,101 tonnes of crushed stone to Russia’s Arctic zone
10:48 Scope of dredging on Volkhov river preliminary estimated at about 15,500 tonnes
10:23 Bulgartransgaz and Gastrade join hands for the Alexandroupolis FSRU project
10:17 Rostov Region Governor drew RF President’s attention to Don River
09:53 Vladimir Bychkov appointed Vice President of Management Company “Delo”
09:30 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of August 24
08:46 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 25

2020 August 24

18:21 Bahri orders 10 chemical tankers from Hyundai MIPO Dockyard
18:10 North Sea Port adapts management
17:47 Hilburn rejoins Crowley Solutions as VP, Business Development
17:25 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 7M’2020 climbed by 1.4% YoY to 8 billion tonnes
17:02 A system of cargo berths to appear on Leningrad Region rivers
16:39 "K" Line celebrates launching of LNG-powered car carrier under construction at Tadotsu Shipyard Co.Ltd.
16:07 Throughput of port Azov in 7M’2020 fell by 17% YoY
15:35 Rostec and MIT to create integrated system of communications and navigation for NSR
15:14 USCG continues to respond to dredging vessel in Corpus Christi, Texas
14:38 Eastern Shipbuilding commences steel cutting for Weeks Marine vessel R.B. Weeks
14:26 LORP completed delivery of oversize equipment intended for Irkutsk Polymer Plant
13:50 Throughput of NCSP Group in H1’2020 fell by almost 10% YoY
13:27 DMC delivers nozzles to fishing trawler modification project
13:11 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product grew to RUB 12,753 pmt
12:54 MarTID 2020 Training Practices Report released
12:32 USCG reopens some ports in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico
12:25 The Snowflake International Arctic Station provides a stepping-stone towards advancing carbon-free technologies in the Arctic
12:03 Chemical tanker PortNews to be launched in Astrakhan on 26 August
11:42 Four more Norled ferries equipped with SCHOTTEL EcoPellers
11:00 Cruise ship Mustai Karim leaves for maiden voyage
10:51 The Port of Antwerp remains open and operational
09:58 Crude oil prices decline
09:39 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 7M’20 fell by 6%
09:22 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 7M’2020 fell by 3.7%
09:10 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 24

2020 August 23

15:46 Port of Antwerp: Operation Clean Sweep© expands further
14:53 Mackay Marine preps for sea trials & final electronics commissioning the future CCGS John Cabot
13:46 USCG carries out support of joint Arctic missions
11:13 Metal Shark delivers 85-foot patrol boat to the Dominican Republic
10:49 New dry-bulk handling facility at the Port of Antwerp

2020 August 22

16:05 GC Rieber Shipping sells its vessel
15:18 Carnavron: Dorado development update
14:21 Profit-sharing contract based on fuel savings delivers for both Brittany Ferries and Wärtsilä
13:49 USCG Cutter Munro joins RIMPAC following 37-day Alaska patrol
12:52 Delivery of A-ROSA River Cruises E-Motion ship postponed