2020 August 21 09:43

CMA CGM announces FAK rates and OWS on North Europe-the Indian Subcontinent service

CMA CGM will implement new Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from September 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) and until further notice but not beyond September 30th, 2020:

Origin Range: From all North European base ports (direct on CMA CGM services)

Destination Range: To North West India & Pakistan (direct on CMA CGM services)

Cargo: Dry

Date of application: September 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice but not beyond September 30th, 2020

Amounts: USD 1,025 per 20’ST | USD 1,175 per 40’ST | USD 1,175 per 40’HC

Besides, CMA CGM informs its customers of the following Overweight Surcharge applicable until further notice on EPIC 1 and EPIC 2 services to Port Qasim, Pakistan:

Effective September 1st, 2020 (B/L date):

From North Europe (including UK & Scandinavia), Poland and Russia/Baltic

To Port Qasim and inland points via said port

Cargo: 20' dry

Quantum: USD 200 per 20' dry with gross weight exceeding 15 tons

Payment: As per freight