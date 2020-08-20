2020 August 20 10:54

Finland joins international pioneering network of Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS) in ports

Finland, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Japan, China, Korea and Singapore have launched a cooperation network to develop the Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships in ports (MASSPorts), Finland's Ministry of Transport and Communications says in its press release. The first meeting arranged by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on 4 August 2020 was also attended by representatives from IMO, International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities (IALA), and International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH).

The aim of the MASSPorts cooperation is to deepen the exchange of information and experiences between the pioneering states and organisations. The aim of the trials that will be carried out in cooperation is to promote interoperability and standardisation of operation of autonomous vessels in ports. A further aim is to influence the IMO’s international agreements. An important area of standardisation is communication and exchange of information between autonomous vessels and ports.

In international cooperation concerning automated water and maritime transport and port operations, Finland advocates multimodal solutions and a legal framework that would allow future innovations and technological advances. Clear responsibilities and transparency in assessing the operations, safety and security are a prerequisite for the introduction of automated transport and intelligent systems.

The head of the Finnish delegation was Mikael Nyberg, High-Level Representative of the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

“On international terms, Finland is well placed to promote the introduction of new technologies in maritime transport. Finland has top-level expertise in how high-speed communications connections, automatisation and digitalisation can be used in shipping. Via the new network, we can offer our expertise and exert influence in international arenas,” Nyberg says.

The next meeting of the MASSPorts network will take place at the beginning of 2021. The Ministry of Transport and Communications will involve stakeholders in the cooperation as part of the preparation of the transport automation plan.