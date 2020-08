2020 August 19 16:19

USCG to conduct maintenance on VHF radio system

The 17th Coast Guard District is scheduled to conduct maintenance on its VHF radio system Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



During this time the Coast Guard anticipates that there may be intermittent service outages throughout the state as the work is completed.



The Coast Guard encourages all mariners throughout Alaska to remain vigilant and have a redundant means of communication with them.