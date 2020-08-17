2020 August 17 10:18

Crew tested positive for COVID-19 in Singapore

On 12 August, the Ministry of Health reported that a crew member working on board an ocean-going ship was tested positive for COVID-19 in Singapore. 14 other crew members on board the same ship were later confirmed to have COVID-19. All 15 are Filipinos, the Singapore Government's press centre said.



The 15 crew members were working on board a Bahamas-registered ship which arrived in Singapore from India on 8 August to conduct repairs and refuel. All crew members of the ship did not disembark. Swabbing was done on board the ship, where they remained until their COVID-19 test results came back. The 15 crew members who tested positive were transferred ashore and conveyed via ambulance directly to a hospital. The remaining crew members are currently quarantined onboard the ship. Provisions are lifted up the ship to the crew to minimise physical contact.



The ship is currently quarantined with no ongoing operations, and will be thoroughly disinfected.