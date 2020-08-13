-
2020 August 13 16:12
CMA CGM announces PSS from North Europe (except France) to Australia & New Zealand
CMA CGM has announced the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as from September 5th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:
This PSS will apply as follows:
Origin : From North Europe (except France)
Destination : To Australia & New Zealand
Cargo: Dry only
Amounts to Australia: USD 200 per 20'/ USD 400 per 40'
Amounts to New Zealand: USD 100 per 20'/ USD 200 per 40'
Date of application: September 5th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice0 Links
