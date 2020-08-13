2020 August 13 16:12

CMA CGM announces PSS from North Europe (except France) to Australia & New Zealand

CMA CGM has announced the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as from September 5th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

This PSS will apply as follows:

Origin : From North Europe (except France)

Destination : To Australia & New Zealand

Cargo: Dry only

Amounts to Australia: USD 200 per 20'/ USD 400 per 40'

Amounts to New Zealand: USD 100 per 20'/ USD 200 per 40'

Date of application: September 5th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice