2020 August 12 15:44

MoD eyes placing more orders for the Steregushchiy class corvettes with Amur Shipyard

The newbuilding programme of the Russian Ministry of Defense includes the possibility of placing yet another order with Amur Shipbuilding Plant (Amur Shipyard, ASZ) for a series of Steregushchiy class corvettes (Project 20380), the shipyard said.



Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who is on a working trip to the Far East, visited today (Aug 12) Amur Shipyard.



The official delegation includes representatives of the Russian Navy and Airspace Forces command. The military officials were accompanied by Mikhail Degtyarev, Interim Governor of the Khabarovsk Territory and Alexey Rakhmanov, General Director, the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC).



The Minister inspected the execution of the state defense order and held a short working meeting on the slipways, where the construction of the fourth serial corvette for the MoD is underway.



The Ministry of Defense press office quoted Sergei Shoigu as saying that that he arrived at the shipyard to "personally find out whether the company is ready not only to fulfill the state defense order, but also to access its capability of building yet another six corvettes in eight years."



The Minister stressed that the order means "jobs and serious tax deductions to the regional budget (RUB 15 bn) and more than RUB 100 billion to the Federal budget, and also workload for the enterprise until 2028."



ASZ assured the official delegation that the shipyard management is ready, but much will depend on cooperation. Mr Shoigu said the shipyard needs capital investment and close cooperation with the regional authorities.



The Steregushchiy class corvettes were designed for littoral zone operations, engagement of enemy submarines and surface ships, and gun support of landing operations. The warship design feature a steel hull and composite material superstructure, with a bulbous bow and nine watertight subdivisions. They have a combined bridge and command centre, and space and weight provision for eight SS-N-25 missiles. Stealth technology was widely used during construction of the ships. The design includes a hangar for Ka-27 helicopter and a launch pad for UAV.



Currently, building / outfitting of the 20380-series corvettes (Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov and Rezkiy) is underway at Amur Shipyard. The third ship, Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov was launched on September 2019 and now undergoes outfitting and mooring trials. The other two corvettes: Sovershennyy and Gromkiy have been commissioned into service with the Pacific Fleet. The third corvette delivery is scheduled for 2020.



Amur Shipbuidling Plant (Amur Shipyard/ASZ) based in Komsomolsk-on-Amur is among top shipbuilding companies in Russia's Far East region. The shipyard was founded in 1936. The shipbuilding company can build warships and civil vessels with displacement of 25,000 tonnes. ASZ can perform the entire complex of works including the construction, repair and scrapping of warships, submarines and vessels with different propulsion.



The United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. The Corporation established in 2007 with 100% federal ownership comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and ship repair companies as well as leading naval architecture and marine engineering firms). Currently, USC consolidates major part of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of USC though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.