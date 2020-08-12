  The version for the print

  2020 August 12

    Port of Kiel constructs the new port apron

    The PORT OF KIEL has redesigned the port apron in Ostuferhafen, which is the freight and logistics centre on the fjord, the company said in its release.

    Where once stood a grain silo, there is now an expanded pre-stacking and stand-by area of three hectares for trucks, trailers and pas-senger cars.

    The State Premier of Schleswig-Holstein, Daniel Günther, visited the Ostufer-hafen on 12th August to hand over the grant notice coming from the State Programme Economy for 5.44 million Euros: “Located on the interface between continental Europe and the Baltic Sea Region the ports of Schleswig-Holstein are an integral part of European transport chains. With its modern and efficient port infrastructure the port of Kiel contributes to strengthening Germany’s competitive ability and increasing the growth potential of our economic area”, said Minister-President Günther.

    The construction works for the new port apron took two years and required and investment of about 7.78 million Euros. On behalf of the State Capital City of Kiel, Lord Mayor Dr Ulf Kämpfer accepted the grant notice: “This redesigned entrance area makes the Ostuferhafen even more efficient. By shifting traffic to the sea routes we contribute to achieving overarching climate goals. In addition, the PORT OF KIEL closely cooperates with the rail company of DB Netz in order to enable hinterland transports to be transhipped in-creasingly by rail. On a local level, the new on-shore power supply plants and the further elec-trification of port operations are important components of our climate protection strategy.”

    The project to redesign the port apron included dismantling three hall areas of the former grain silo, excavation and road works as well as drainage, lighting and security measures and the connection of the area to the infrastructure. Through the new and generous port apron it has been possible to merge formerly separated pre-stacking areas, shorten distances and gain more space for trucks, busses, trailers and passenger cars. Furthermore, IT solutions have been developed to accelerate the handling processes at the gate, which also allow truck drivers to reduce personal contact.

    Dr Dirk Claus, Managing Director at the PORT OF KIEL: “Even under the current circumstances the Ostuferhafen operates in a reliable and safe way. The port of Kiel has proven its systemic importance regarding the transshipment of cross-border freight transport.”

    In the first seven months of the year 2.1 million tons of cargo have been tran-shipped via the Ostuferhafen (+ 1 %). Additional volumes have been transported by the ferries of the DFDS shipping company to the Baltic States or they have been delivered by the SCA-RoRo-freighters from Scandinavia. Not only general cargo and forest products are unloaded resp. transhipped in Ostuferhafen but also project and heavy cargo, scrap metal and agricul-tural products. The integrated passenger terminal to handle cruise vessels emphasizes the universal character of this port part.

