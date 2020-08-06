2020 August 6 18:21

Port of Rostov-on-Don seven-month volume rises 4% to 12.7 million tonnes

The Port of Rostov-on-Don in January – July handled 12.7 million tonnes of different types of cargo, up 4% on the same period a year earlier, the Harbourmaster office told PortNews.



In the reporting period unloaded cargo at the Rostov-on-Don terminals reached 470 000 tonnes (+3.7%) which is a 43% growth from seven-month period 2019. The volume of transit cargo unchanged and remained at 3.4 million tonnes. Loaded freight increased by 4% to 8.8 million tonnes.



Handling of grain cargo jumped by 22% to 4.9 million tonnes. On the contrary, the volume of handled oil products fell by 6%, to 3.3 million tonnes, of coal - by 5%, to 1.5 million tonnes.



Number of calls in January through July increased by 10% to 4 522 ships.