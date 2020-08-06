2020 August 6 17:26

Royal IHC awarded major contract for supply of FPSO equipment for Yinson

Malaysian FPSO provider Yinson has awarded Royal IHC a contract for the supply of a tandem mooring & offloading system and a riser pull-in system. The equipment will be placed onto the Anna Nery floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel on behalf of Yinson.

The FPSO vessel will be installed around 150 kilometres off the Brazilian coast, in a water depth of 930 meters. The Anna Nery FPSO will be able to produce 70,000 barrels of oil and 4 million cubic metres of gas per day. The production start-up is scheduled for the years 2022 and 2023, The units will be operated and chartered for 25 years.

The innovative design of IHC’s offloading and riser pull-in system minimises the space needed on board for storage. IHC has a proven track record in the delivery of over 20 turnkey systems of this type worldwide. The tandem mooring & offloading system and riser pull-in system will be delivered next year.