2020 July 28 15:26

Kanonersky Yard completes maintenance of the North Alliance’s tug “Antey”

Leningrad Region, Russia based North Alliance accepted delivery of the Antey, a 5,000 hp tugboat at Kanonersky Ship repair Yard that performed maintenance of the vessel. A PortNews correspondent reports the vessel was floated out on July 27, 2020. Soon the repaired vessel will set sail on its maiden voyage.

The Antey will be towing a vessel to the Port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. PortNews has reported earlier that the tug was purchased by North Alliance in Latin America. The tug renamed as Antey became the sixth vessel in the company's fleet. The tug was transported from Panama to St. Petersburg on board a heavylift carrier by Germany specialist United Heavy Lift.

The Antey will operate in the ports of the Baltic Sea, providing towage between regional ports.