2020 July 24 11:08

Negligence of small minority risks setbacks to crew change progress

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has reminded the global shipping industry that failure to adhere to crew change protocols must not be tolerated.

Alarming reports of ship managers and individuals failing to comply with national crew change guidelines have come to ICS attention. With stories emerging yesterday of crew arriving in Singapore with Covid-19 symptoms, it is clear that some seafarers and crew and manning companies are “not taking seriously” the protocol of self-imposed isolation (minimum of 14 days) when being rostered for crew change.

For months, ICS has urged the global shipping industry and national governments to adopt its health guidance and 12-step crew change protocols to ensure crew changes can be carried out. ICS has put forward these comprehensive documents to facilitate the safe rotations of seafarers as well as help protect the health of the general public during the Covid-19 pandemic. Strict adherence to these 12-step protocols has proved that seafarers are able to change over safely and keep trade flowing.

However, these regretful instances of noncompliance are putting the industry at risk of severe setbacks to the positive progress made prior. The industry cannot afford to lose the faith and support of governments. The irresponsible actions of a small minority could potentially lead to the shutdown of crew change processes at important shipping hubs, impacting the vast majority of seafarers and shipowners who are acting in accordance with the protocols.

There are now over half a million seafarers impacted by the ongoing crew change crisis, with over 250,000 seafarers trapped at sea, waiting to return their loved ones. ICS urges all stakeholders to strictly comply with crew change and health guidelines, facilitating the safe changeover of seafarers.

Guy Platten, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping said:

“We must remember that the vast majority of shipowners are going to extraordinary lengths to safely repatriate crew and return them home to their families. Acts that are only made possible by governments adopting the crew change protocols.

“However, it’s undeniable that ship managers and crewing agents who do not follow the protocol guidance are risking the safety of our seafarers and those around them. The very reason these protocols where produced was to ensure that crew change can be undertaken safely, minimising the risk of transmission to seafarers and the public alike.

“We must stand firm as an industry and work together to ensure we maintain the highest standards possible. Continuing on the positive momentum gained over recent weeks to ensure that we get back to 100% crew change.