  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 24 11:08

    Negligence of small minority risks setbacks to crew change progress

    The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has reminded the global shipping industry that failure to adhere to crew change protocols must not be tolerated.

    Alarming reports of ship managers and individuals failing to comply with national crew change guidelines have come to ICS attention. With stories emerging yesterday of crew arriving in Singapore with Covid-19 symptoms, it is clear that some seafarers and crew and manning companies are “not taking seriously” the protocol of self-imposed isolation (minimum of 14 days) when being rostered for crew change.

    For months, ICS has urged the global shipping industry and national governments to adopt its health guidance and 12-step crew change protocols to ensure crew changes can be carried out. ICS has put forward these comprehensive documents to facilitate the safe rotations of seafarers as well as help protect the health of the general public during the Covid-19 pandemic. Strict adherence to these 12-step protocols has proved that seafarers are able to change over safely and keep trade flowing.

    However, these regretful instances of noncompliance are putting the industry at risk of severe setbacks to the positive progress made prior. The industry cannot afford to lose the faith and support of governments. The irresponsible actions of a small minority could potentially lead to the shutdown of crew change processes at important shipping hubs, impacting the vast majority of seafarers and shipowners who are acting in accordance with the protocols.

    There are now over half a million seafarers impacted by the ongoing crew change crisis, with over 250,000 seafarers trapped at sea, waiting to return their loved ones. ICS urges all stakeholders to strictly comply with crew change and health guidelines, facilitating the safe changeover of seafarers.

    Guy Platten, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping said:

    “We must remember that the vast majority of shipowners are going to extraordinary lengths to safely repatriate crew and return them home to their families. Acts that are only made possible by governments adopting the crew change protocols.

    “However, it’s undeniable that ship managers and crewing agents who do not follow the protocol guidance are risking the safety of our seafarers and those around them. The very reason these protocols where produced was to ensure that crew change can be undertaken safely, minimising the risk of transmission to seafarers and the public alike.

    “We must stand firm as an industry and work together to ensure we maintain the highest standards possible. Continuing on the positive momentum gained over recent weeks to ensure that we get back to 100% crew change.

Другие новости по темам: ICS  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 24

15:35 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard lays down yet another mine countermeasures vessel of Project 12700
15:04 Zaliv shipyard launches small missile ship of Project 22800, the Tsyklon
14:40 Port of Singapore enhances safety measures
14:18 Severnaya Verf shipyard laid down yet another processing trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group
13:29 Two dredgers of Rosmorport are involved in maintenance dredging on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal
13:12 RAMSSES project reaches significant milestone towards sustainable composite ship construction at Damen location
12:30 Sea Terminal “Tuloma” and Commercial Sea Port “Lavna” to apply for Arctic Capital PDA resident status
12:12 Golar Power announces MoU with Norsk Hydro to develop the first LNG terminal in the North of Brazil
11:37 GTT signs a new Global Technical Services Agreement with Fleet Management
11:13 Defense Logistics Agency Energy awards strategic bulk fuel storage contract to Crowley
11:08 Negligence of small minority risks setbacks to crew change progress
10:35 NOVATEK shipped first LNG cargo to Japan via Northern Sea Route
10:14 Yang Ming to add two 11,000 TEU vessels, “YM Triumph” and “YM Truth”
10:11 Krasnoye Sormovo delivers Pola Agata, seventeenth dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
09:49 The world's second largest single container terminal successfully passed the handover and acceptance
09:46 Oil prices rise as dollar weakens
09:30 Bunker Market this morning, 24 July, 2020
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of July 23
08:19 MABUX: Monthly and weekly review of global bunker market

2020 July 23

18:47 LNG trailing suction hopper dredger Ecodelta returns to the Niestern Sander yard
18:07 Brittany Ferries to launch new Rosslare – Cherbourg route in 2021
17:54 NIBULON’s shipping company transported 3.8 million tons of cargo by IWW during 2019/20 marketing year
17:30 Naviris to develop the feasibility study for the mid-life upgrade of the Horizon frigates
17:06 Kalmar Zero Emission RTGs chosen by Safiport Derince in Turkey
16:43 Restriction announced for navigation in Big Port St. Petersburg waters during Main Naval Parade and its final rehearsal
16:21 CMA CGM ends PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic, West Med & Adriatic to the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
16:20 Gaz-System launches non-binding Market Screening for new transmission capacities as well as new regasification capacities of planned FSRU LNG Terminal
15:55 EMSA’s RPAS surveillance flights in support of EFCA’s fisheries control resumed
15:32 Sea Machines raises $15 million with participation by Huntington Ingalls Industries
14:46 NEVA 202 will be held in the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Centre on September 21-24, 2021
14:46 Transshipment of oversize cargo delivered by NSR is underway in Tiksi port
14:21 MAN Energy Solutions launches program with elimination of up to 3,000 positions in Germany and 950 abroad
14:07 Port of Rotterdam fully operational in first half of 2020 results
13:59 Klaipeda oil terminal records a jump in crude oil handling
13:37 Rosmorport's tugboat Tolbukhin redeployed from Ust-Luga to Sabetta
13:11 Cryopeak LNG Solutions signs MOU with Island Tug & Barge
12:24 KSK Grain Terminal in Novorossiysk to undergo reconstruction
12:01 TT-Line Company has withdrawn from the Memorandum of Understanding with Rauma Marine Constructions
11:25 Australian Maritime Safety Authority launches campaign targeting container ships
11:06 Atomflot's icebreaking tugboat Yuribey completed towing of Amazon jack-up floating drilling rig
10:10 Bangkok, Thailand to host 2nd Port Development South East Asia Summit on 27-28 January 2021
09:48 Bunker Market this morning, 23 July, 2020
09:31 Oil prices are upwardly adjusted
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of July 22
08:42 Boskalis acquires two major dike reinforcement projects in the Netherlands

2020 July 22

18:39 ICTSI Pakistan welcomes UIG Pendulum service
18:07 Huntington Ingalls Industries forms Defense and Federal Solutions business group
17:58 TransContainer increased its container transportation volumes by 10.8% Y-o-Y
17:31 Kalmar to supply three heavy terminal tractors to Nyrstar in Australia to support their smelter operations
17:16 Remontowa completed conversion of Belgia Seaways ro-ro vessel
16:50 Ships of Doninturflot are out of operation in navigation season of 2020
15:49 Sevmash starts steel cutting for the block of Kamennomysskoye-Sea platform
14:53 Zhatai base of fleet maintenance to undergo modernization and become the only ship repair yard in Yakutia
14:21 IADC’s dredging seminars postponed
14:12 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Indian Subcontinent to Mediterranean
13:48 Cargo-passenger vessel “Pavel Leonov” of project PV22 rolled out at Nevsky Shipyard
13:21 EMSA's oil spill recovery vessels participate in the operational exercise Breeze 2020
12:57 ASPO commenced preparations for launching lead chemical tanker of Project 00216М, PortNews
12:34 MAR-ICE service expanded to provide additional support for chemical emergencies at sea
12:14 Container throughput of Chinese ports dropped 5.4% in the first half year