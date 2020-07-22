2020 July 22 12:14

Container throughput of Chinese ports dropped 5.4% in the first half year

From January to June 2020, the cargo volume of Chinese ports was 675213 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 0.6%; the container throughput of Chinese ports was 120.19 million TEU, a year-on-year decrease of 5.4%, Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group said in its release. The overall downward trend has gradually stopped. The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the eight major ports in China.

Source：Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China

In July, Ningbo exported containers towards a upward trend. In terms of container freight rates, by July 21, the average value of the Ningbo Container Freight index (NCFI) 1 in July was quotes 737.26 points, have a slight increase of 5.19% compare to last month. In the North America route, market transportation demand remained at relatively high level, some box liners pushed up freight rates again this month. The average freight rate of 40GP from Ningbo Port to Los Angeles Port in July was $2790, a month-on-month increase of 8.7%.