2020 July 18 17:08

MV Polarcus Nadia heads for Norway

Dutch Marine Contractors said that after a few years of layup, MV Polarcus Nadia departed this morning from Amsterdam to Norway. Towage was fixed by DMC and performed by tug NOORDSTROOM



Polarcus took delivery of the seismic research vessel in 2010. Five years later the MV Polarcus was placed in cold layup due to challenging environment in the market.



In Norway the vessel will be placed in cold layup again.