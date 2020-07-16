2020 July 16 11:47

Cargo ship ‘FESCO Paris’ joined FESCO’s fleet

As part of the fleet renewal program, FESCO Transport Group (“FESCO”) acquired another vessel – a multipurpose bulk carrier named ‘FESCO Paris’, the company says in a press release.

FESCO acquired a similar bulk carrier ‘FESCO Ulysses’ in April 2020 and two container ships – FESCO Magadan and FESCO Moneron – in 2019.

FESCO Paris will go on its first voyage in mid-July. The vessel will transport equipment for the oil and gas site from the Swedish port of Norrkoping to Novy port in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District.

Currently, the vessel is being inspected and tested in order to comply with the requirements of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, which includes receiving a polar certificate that will allow the vessel to operate along the Northern Sea Route.

The length of the ship is 138 meters, the width is 21 meters, the deadweight is 12 828 tons. The vessel’s IA ice-class complies with the standards required for work in the polar seas. It has two cranes installed, with a total load of 240 tons. The crew consists of 14 people, the captain is Nikolai Tretyakov.

The vessel got its name in honor of Paris bay located on Russky Island (the Primorye Territory). Paris was the son of the King of Troy in an ancient Greek epic poem ‘The Iliad’.