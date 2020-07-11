  The version for the print

    NOS expands its fleet with two additional M-Class vessels

    The two vessels SURE Diamond and SURE Dynamic has been acquired by Northern Offshore Services and will now join the N-O-S fleet of 41 vessels. The vessels are being renamed to M/V Master and M/V Mariner and will be part of the M-Class series, now four vessels in the series. The vessels will continue their current operations on wind farms in Germany.

    M-series

    The M-Class series are 27 M high speed offshore support vessels, equipped with Controllable Pitch Propellers. The 2 x MAN engines combined with the CPP enables the M-Class with a speed of 27 knots. The vessels provide air suspended seats, including seatbelts and headrests for maximum safety for the passenger. The accommodation and bridge are fully air conditioned with all decks fitted with noise-deadening materials to reduce noise levels for a comfortable transfer environment. Crew accommodation onboard is available for 6 crew members.

    “We are grateful to further extend this vessel series with two more vessels. We believe that this will truly strengthen our marketing position, and this will allow NOS to further provide our customer with the best possible service. We have seen great results from our two first M-CLASS vessels and now we gladly welcome Master and Mariner to our fleet.” Says David Kristensson at Northern Offshore Group.

    About Northern Offshore Services

    Northern Offshore Services is today a leading provider of CTV’s in the European market and is a part of Northern Offshore Group. Northern Offshore Group operates about 65 vessels in which most are CTV’s and has a complete set of onshore technical and commercial management services inhouse. Northern Offshore Group is located in Gothenburg, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Lowestoft and Conwy.

    The group is driven by entrepreneurship and consists of several well-established, privately owned companies that operate in various parts in the marine industry. The group has a clear vision and values rooted in the strong shipping culture and entrepreneurial spirit of Donsö, an island in Gothenburg’s southern archipelago, in Sweden.

