2020 July 11 10:52

Wabtec wins federal order for advanced marine engines on new multi-use ships

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) announced that its first U.S. Government order for marine engines with advanced emissions reduction technology. The deal is worth more than $10 million and marks Wabtec’s 100th order for EPA Tier 4 compliant marine engines. The Wabtec 16V250 Series Marine Diesel Engines will be used aboard the U.S. Maritime Administration’s two new National Security Multi-Mission Vessels (NSMVs). The vessels represent the first two of a planned five-ship NSMV fleet.



The V250 Series Diesel Engines for the NSMV fleet will be manufactured at Wabtec’s Grove City, Pennsylvania plant. These advanced engines reduce air emissions by up to 70 percent, through technology features such as an upgraded control system, a high-pressure common rail fuel injection, two-stage turbocharging, and advanced exhaust gas recirculation. The engines meet stringent EPA Tier 4 and the International Maritime Organization’s Tier III emissions standards without the need for urea aftertreatment. Wabtec’s design saves up to 75 percent of valuable shipboard space, provides significant maintenance and reliability cost savings, and reduces operational hazards and cost associated with handling aftertreatment chemicals such as urea.



Wabtec’s marine diesel engines will be integrated into generator sets produced by partner contractors and installed on the first two NSMVs being constructed in 2021 at Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia. The NSMV ships will be homeported at State Maritime Academies in New York and Massachusetts.



About Wabtec



Wabtec Corporation is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for freight and transit rail. Drawing on nearly four centuries of collective experience across Wabtec, GE Transportation and Faiveley Transport, the company has unmatched digital expertise, technological innovation, and world-class manufacturing and services, enabling the digital-rail-and-transit ecosystems. Wabtec is focused on performance that drives progress, creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The freight portfolio features a comprehensive line of locomotives, software applications and a broad selection of mission-critical controls systems, including Positive Train Control (PTC). The transit portfolio provides highly engineered systems and services to virtually every major rail transit system around the world, supplying an integrated series of components for buses and all train-related market segments that deliver safety, efficiency and passenger comfort. Along with its industry-leading portfolio of products and solutions for the rail and transit industries, Wabtec is a leader in mining, marine and industrial solutions. Wabtec has approximately 27,000 employees in facilities throughout the world.