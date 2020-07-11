  The version for the print

    Wabtec wins federal order for advanced marine engines on new multi-use ships

    Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) announced that its first U.S. Government order for marine engines with advanced emissions reduction technology. The deal is worth more than $10 million and marks Wabtec’s 100th order for EPA Tier 4 compliant marine engines. The Wabtec 16V250 Series Marine Diesel Engines will be used aboard the U.S. Maritime Administration’s two new National Security Multi-Mission Vessels (NSMVs). The vessels represent the first two of a planned five-ship NSMV fleet.

    The V250 Series Diesel Engines for the NSMV fleet will be manufactured at Wabtec’s Grove City, Pennsylvania plant. These advanced engines reduce air emissions by up to 70 percent, through technology features such as an upgraded control system, a high-pressure common rail fuel injection, two-stage turbocharging, and advanced exhaust gas recirculation. The engines meet stringent EPA Tier 4 and the International Maritime Organization’s Tier III emissions standards without the need for urea aftertreatment. Wabtec’s design saves up to 75 percent of valuable shipboard space, provides significant maintenance and reliability cost savings, and reduces operational hazards and cost associated with handling aftertreatment chemicals such as urea.

    Wabtec’s marine diesel engines will be integrated into generator sets produced by partner contractors and installed on the first two NSMVs being constructed in 2021 at Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia. The NSMV ships will be homeported at State Maritime Academies in New York and Massachusetts.

