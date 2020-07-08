2020 July 8 11:29

Pella Shipyard delivers patrol boat of Project 03160

The boat will soon be delivered to the state customer



Leningrad Region based Pella Shipyard says acceptance certificate has been signed for the patrol boat of Project 03160 (Hull No 716) upon completion of the state tests.



Boats of Project 03160 are intended to perform the following operations at day-time and at night: the transportation of group of at least 20 persons providing the highest possible embarkation and debarkation; duties in assigned areas; intercept and arrest of small targets; rescue of people in areas of duty. Navigation area – coastal areas, straits, estuaries standing off a place of shelter within 100 miles.



Main dimensions: length max. – about 16.9 m, width max. – about 4.1 m, draught – about 0.9 m, crew – 3, special staff - 20, speed – about 50 knots, total power – 2,200 h.p.



Armored protection - Armored panels of "4" classes of bullet proof capacity. Windows having 39 mm bullet proof glass.



Military equipment - Remote-operated complex with gyrostabilizer optical-electronic module: caliber – 14.5 m; range of target detection – 3,000 m; rifle range - 2,000 m, 2 off machine rifle of model 6P41 “Pecheneg” having 7.62 mm caliber on bracket mount.



On 15 April 2020, Pella Shipyard launched two Raptor-type patrol boats of Project 03160. On 27 June 2020, upon completion of state tests, the acceptance certificate was signed for the patrol boat of Project 03160 (Hull No 715). The patrol boats will join RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet.

Pella Shipyard based in Russia’s Leningrad region was founded in 1950. In 1992 Pella was privatized as Pella Holding Co. comprising the head office and several subsidiaries. The shipbuilding firm specializes in building tractor tugs with rated power of 1,000hp to 5,000hp, push boats, escort tugs, pilot boats and SAR boats for Russian customers and for foreign customers.

