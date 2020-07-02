2020 July 2 10:47

Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 6M’2020 fell by 23% YoY

Over 2/3 of this volume was sold at the offshore terminals

In January-June 2020, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 537,500 tonnes, down about 23%, year-on-year (vs 702,000 tonnes), Administration of Seaports of Primorsky Territory and Eastern Arctic told IAA PortNews.

Over 2/3 of this volume was sold at the offshore terminals (eastern, western and internal ones), with the rest sold at the port. In the reporting period, sales of heavy fuel oil totaled about 454,300 tonnes, fuel containing material – about 51,600 tonnes with diesel fuel and lubes accounting for the rest of the volume.

The number of bunkering operations decreased from 1,769 to 1,724.