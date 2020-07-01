  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 1 16:18

    COVID-19 dampens long-term energy demand and highlights scale of climate emergency

    The economic and behavioural ramifications of COVID-19 will significantly reduce global long-term energy demand, according to new research by the authors of DNV GL’s Energy Transition Outlook. COVID-19 has also hastened the decline in carbon dioxide emissions – with 2019 set to be the year of peak CO2 emissions - yet the overall impact on our carbon budget is minimal.

    Compared to DNV GL’s pre-pandemic forecast, the amount of energy required by humanity in 2050 will be 8% lower.  Energy efficiency remains the key driver to reducing the world’s energy needs, although lower economic output following the COVID-19 pandemic is putting a further brake on demand.  Lasting behavioural changes to travel, commuting and working habits will also decrease energy usage and lessen demand for fossil fuels from the transport sector as well as from iron and steel production.

    ”We are still at a critical junction. We basically have the technologies to deliver on the Paris ambition, but we need smarter policies to scale these technologies much faster. COVID-19 has caused enormous human suffering, but has at the same time shown us that measures can be implemented fast at scale,” said Remi Eriksen, Group President and CEO of DNV GL.  “This is an opportunity that cannot go to waste. Governments and international regulatory institutions must take this opportunity to make a lasting impact on decarbonization.”

    Energy demand from the transport sector will never reach pre-pandemic levels due to the downturn in the aviation sector and because of altered commuting habits as people work from home more.  In turn, the energy intensive process of iron and steel production will be hit by a reduced demand for office space.

    With the earlier than anticipated plateauing of oil and the continued rapid decline of coal use, DNV GL’s forecast shows that CO2 emissions most likely have already peaked (in 2019).  However, even with peak emissions behind us, and flat energy demand through to 2050, the energy transition is still nowhere near fast enough to deliver on the Paris ambition of keeping global warming well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels. To reach the 1.5-degree target, we would need to repeat the decline in emissions we’re experiencing in 2020 every year from now on.

    To put this in perspective, the COVID-19 impact on energy demand only buys humanity another year of ‘allowable’ emissions before the 1.5°C target is exhausted (in 2029) and a couple of years before the 2°C warming carbon budget is exhausted (in the year 2050).  

    “The depth of the climate crisis is immense, but we have all the tools to prevent unsustainable global warming.  Companies and governments must act now. Now more than ever we need technology and the scaling of technology to accelerate the uptake of renewables, energy efficiency measures as well as the deployment of industrial scale carbon capture and storage, and the use of alternative fuels,” said Eriksen.  

    The full Energy Transition Outlook will be published on September 9 2020

    About DNV GL
    DNV GL is the independent expert in risk management and quality assurance, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV GL advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, and inspires and invents solutions. Whether assessing a new ship design, optimizing the performance of a wind farm, analyzing sensor data from a gas pipeline or certifying a food company’s supply chain, DNV GL enables its customers and their stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence.

Другие новости по темам: DNV GL  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 1

16:18 COVID-19 dampens long-term energy demand and highlights scale of climate emergency
15:52 Konecranes receives order from Louisiana for two portal harbor cranes
14:26 Panama emphasises its support for seafarers' rights
13:43 DNV GL grants type approval for Aquarius UV / EC BWMS
12:36 ICS: Global shipping fleet to sound horns on 8 July to remind governments over need for urgent crew change
11:09 Aker Solutions awarded letter of intent for Askeladd Vest
10:33 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 01
10:09 Damen delivers custom RHIB to Naarden Lifeboat
09:37 GTT receives a new order from DSME for the design of two large Floating LNG Storage Units

2020 June 30

19:07 Wan Hai Lines to launch Taiwan to Vietnam and Thailand services coverage
18:37 Valenciaport joins the “World Aids to Navigation Day” with the lighting of its headlights
18:12 Third stage of "Sea Cup 2020" competition begins
18:07 BPA attempts to cut fine dust level in Busan Port by developing green equipment
18:02 Damen concludes keel laying on 75-metre crane barge for a project in Panama
17:50 Bunker prices decrease at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
17:46 Diana Shipping announces signing of a supplemental agreement with BNP Paribas and the sale of a Panamax dry bulk vessel
17:27 BIMCO publishes Covid-19 crew change clause
17:04 Artemis Technologies to build zero emissions ferries following £60M funding
16:41 Seven port projects to compete for ESPO Award 2020
16:25 BLRT Grupp shipped last sections of railway bridge to Stockholm
16:04 Port of Melbourne welcomes largest containercapacity ship to dock in Melbourne
15:46 Knyaz Vladimir submarine of RF Navy’s fleet went to the White Sea starting its first base-to-base passage
15:03 World's first full scale ammonia engine test - an important step towards carbon free shipping
14:48 Severnaya Verf to build four long-liners of 200101 design for NOREBO Group
14:12 Hapag-Lloyd announces GRI from North East Asia to Australia
13:58 MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique celebrate key construction milestone for LNG-propelled MSC World Europa
13:33 RS publishes autonomous vessel classification advisory
13:11 Port of Oakland Oks FY 2021 budget midst COVID-19 crisis
12:50 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:01 Valenciaport will invest 136 million in the Port of Sagunto
11:49 Gasum opened a new shipping fuel station at Ports of Stockholm
11:10 Wärtsilä and Pastrovich Studio sign agreement to develop a sustainable hybrid boutique cruise vessel
10:34 Admiralteiskie Verfi laid down yet another freezing trawler of Project СТ-192 for RFC
10:06 New Chairman appointed to the National Maritime Safety at Sea Council
09:46 Oil prices are slightly down
09:28 Baltic Dry Index as of June 29
09:15 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 30

2020 June 29

19:07 GTT takes the lead in the 2019 French list of ETI patent applicants
18:37 PortXL presents 22 promising and innovative maritime start-ups and scale-ups
18:07 Aker Solutions secures maintenance and modifications work for Aker BP
17:52 United Shipbuilding Corporation set to occupy about 57% of Russia’s shipbuilding market by 2030
17:30 Fincantieri announces steel cutting of the forward section for Chantiers de l’Atlantique
17:06 Djibouti organises first crew-change in over a year for seafarers stranded due to Covid-19
16:31 Norsepower unveils first tiltable Rotor Sail installation with SEA-CARGO agreement
16:26 Admiral Makarov frigate of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet conducted exercises in the Mediterranean Sea
15:59 Stena Line starts the construction of two new larger E-Flexer ferries
15:27 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika to be deployed in winter navigation season of 2020-21
15:04 Water transport passengers can make use of carriers’ services during 18 months from voyage cancellation
14:38 Portugal's Navalrocha shipyard reports flurry of deals in 2020, with busy schedule ahead
13:59 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 9,865 in RF spot market
13:02 Yamal LNG extends validity of certificates on compliance with ISO standards
12:36 Cruise companies around the world are actively accepting reservations and preparing for the 2021/2022 tourist season
12:13 Diesel submarine of RF Navy’s Pacific fleet held tactical exercise in the Sea of Japan
11:35 NORDEN orders four dry cargo “Ultramax” ships
10:38 Ferry connections between Finland and Estonia are better than ever
10:14 Oil prices are decreasing
09:59 Federal Transport Authority signs MOU with subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports
09:57 Seaborne and inland water passenger transport included into the list of industries most affected by the pandemic
09:35 Electric catamaran EcoVolt launched in Saint-Petersburg with another one laid down by Emperium shipyard
09:16 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 29