2020 June 22 14:26

The port of Marseille Fos and SGMF encourage the use of LNG as primary marine fuel

With a second bunkering operation completed on 15 June, the Port of Marseille Fos demonstrates its commitment to liquefied natural gas (LNG) and its aim of achieving environmental excellence, the port said in its release. The Port of Marseille Fos, a member of the Society for Gas as a Marine

Fuel (SGMF), is seeking to promote LNG and become the LNG hub for the Mediterranean.

After a first liquefied natural gas ship-to-ship bunkering operation in early May, the Port of Marseille Fos, Costa and Shell repeated the operation on 15June. With this highly successful second bunkering operation, the Port of Marseille Fos demonstrates its expertise in the field and is positioning itself to be able to develop this type of refuelling operation.

The Port of Marseille Fos has notably contributed to the working groups led by SGMF, alongside LNG operators, in order to introduce all the safety conditions that meet European and global standards in this regard. The responsiveness of the Port and the commitment of all the players in the port community (mooring, pilots, tugs, terminals, harbour master's office and fire fighters) in successfully completing

these operations is a positive sign for the future of the LNG sector.

LNG is a clean alternative energy that limits the impact of emissions from ships. Non-toxic and noncorrosive, it makes it possible to eliminate almost all sulphur and particulate emissions, and reduce both nitrogen oxide emissions by more than 80% and carbon dioxide emissions by up to 25% compared with current marine fuels.

Under the guidance of SGMF, the Port and sector stakeholders, the energy transition to LNG is becoming a reality. Today, SGMF has identified 185 LNG-powered ships in operation worldwide and 213 LNG ships on order.

At Marseille Fos, industrial partners and shipping companies are committed to providing a first-class LNG offering in the Mediterranean:

- LNG-propelled cruise ships have been calling in at Marseille since 2019 - In 2021, the Port of Marseille Fos will offer its customers an LNG bunkering vessel - Confirmation that the Fos Tonkin LNG terminal will continue to operate beyond 2020 and that the Fos Cavaou LNG terminal will be adapted to load micro-methane carriers for Elengy - The construction of an LNG bunkering vessel by Total to supply the five CMA CGM LNGpropelled 15,000 TEU container ships that from 2021 will be calling in at Fos - The involvement of the Club de la Cruise Marseille Provence and the commitment of cruise lines through the Blue Charter, which encourages LNG-propelled ships to call at Marseille.



About SGMF:

The Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) is a non-governmental organization (NGO) created to promote safety and industry best practices in the use of gas as a marine fuel. The Society has consultative status with the IMO and is governed by a representative Board of Directors and driven by two principal committees. SGMF has several working groups to resolve specific issues and produce

results such as industry guidelines and checklists. The Society has produced ten ISBN publications and has 148 international members ranging from major energy companies, port authorities, fuel suppliers to equipment manufacturers and rating organizations. The Society is the definitive information resource for the industry.