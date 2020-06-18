  The version for the print

    Wärtsilä to design and equip two zero-emissions battery powered ferries

    The technology group Wärtsilä’s experience and leading position in the development of battery and hybrid propulsion vessel solutions has been recognised with the award of a contract to design and equip two new zero-emissions ferries. The ships are to be built for Norwegian operator Boreal Sjö at Holland Shipyards in the Netherlands. The orders with Wärtsilä for the design and the equipment were placed in April 2020.

    The Wärtsilä ship design is tailored to the operating and route profiles of the two double-ended shuttle ferries. Included in the design concept is the optimisation of energy consumption.

    In addition to the design, for each ferry Wärtsilä will supply the thruster motors, batteries, onboard and shore-based battery charging equipment, the back-up generators, and various electrical systems. The equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard in the beginning of 2021 and the ships are expected to commence commercial operations in autumn 2021.

    “This project is an excellent example of Wärtsilä’s extensive capabilities in delivering optimal design and integrated equipment solutions. These battery-powered ferries represent the future in environmental sustainability, and their design is the result of the years of R&D that Wärtsilä has invested in smart marine solutions to lower the carbon footprint of shipping,” says René Zuidam, Account Manager, Newbuild Sales, Wärtsilä Marine.

    “Both Wärtsilä and Holland Shipyards Group have extensive experience in the electrification of vessels and a shared vision to provide sustainable solutions to the transport sector. The combined expertise of both organizations form an excellent base for a valuable and successful cooperation,” says Marco Hoogendoorn, Director, Holland Shipyards.

    Having the equipment contracted from a single supplier provides customer benefit also during operation of the vessels, since a single point of contact for maintenance, spare parts and support on the equipment is more convenient than dealing with a number of different companies.

    The two ferry designs are not identical. One is for a 30 metres long vessel capable of carrying 10 cars and approximately 100 passengers, while the other is for a 50 metres long vessel for 35 cars and 149 passengers, including crew.

    The ferries will serve the Launes – Kvellandstrand – Launes, and Abelnes – Andabeløy – Abelnes routes in Norway.

    Wärtsilä in brief:

    Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

