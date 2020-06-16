2020 June 16 13:36

Throughput of port Primorsk in 5M’2020 grew by 6% Y-o-Y

Handling of crude oil is slightly down while handling of oil products increased

In January-May 2020, the port of Primorsk handled 25,893,200 tonnes of cargo, up 6%, year-on-year. According to the port authority, crude oil transshipment decreased by 1%, year-on-year, to 17,891,200 tonnes.

In the reporting period, transshipment of oil products increased by 28% to 8,092,000 tonnes.

In 2019, the port of Primorsk handled 61,024,100 tonnes of cargo, up 14%, year-on-year.

Port Primorsk is Russia’s largest oil port in the Baltic Sea. It is the final stage of the Baltic Pipeline System (BPS). The port is located in the Leningrad Region, on the eastern coast of the Bjyerkezund Strait (Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea).