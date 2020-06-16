2020 June 16 10:08

Oil prices are slightly up

Oil prices climbed by $1.95-$2.09

On 16 June 2020 (09:23, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price climbed by 0.2% to $39.8 per barrel, Light (WTI) for June delivery climbed by 0.03% to $37.14 per barrel.

On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.