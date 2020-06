2020 June 16 11:09

Hapag-Lloyd updates Heavy Lift Charge for Far East to Mediterranean Ports

The Heavy Lift Charge (HLC) will be updated as from July 1, 2020 (tariffing date) and valid until further notice for cargoes over 18 tons up to 22,9 tons, Hapag-Lloyd said in its release.

The HLC from East Asia (including Japan) to Mediterranean will be as follows:

Current HLC:

USD 100 per 20’ container over 18 tons payload

EUR 90 per 20’ container over 18 tons payload

New HLC as from July 1, 2020:

USD 200 per 20’ container over 18 tons payload

EUR 180 per 20’ container over 18 tons payload

There are no changes for cargoes over 23 tons, HLC remains unchanged:

USD 350 per 20’ container over 23 tons payload

EUR 315 per 20’ container over 23 tons payload